Caixa and BB (BBAS3) leave Febraban; Chamber wants to hear banks

Economy

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and the Box Econômica Federal left Febraban last Saturday, the 28th, and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, have already been notified of the decision.

The reason for the departure would be a manifesto that the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) should publish next Tuesday, the 31st, with a request for harmony between the three Powers. Febraban is a signatory of the document and both banks, BB and Caixa, disagree with the position because they consider it political.

According to them, as an institution that represents all the banks in the country, the Febraban should remain exempt. The two banks sent a note to the Institution, communicating the exit if the manifesto went ahead.

Presidents of public banks will be heard

With that, on Sunday (29), the president of the Financial Oversight and Control Committee of the Chamber, Deputy Aureo Ribeiro, said that he will present a request to hear Paulo Guedes, O president of the box, Pedro Guimarães, and the president of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro.

The deputy wants to understand the banks’ decision to leave Febraban. “When you politicize this issue of banks, it’s very sad, we start to get worried. I really want to understand what is happening, we cannot stay in this ideological economy”, said Aureo Ribeiro.

The application will be presented this Monday (30) as a priority, according to the congressman. The idea is for the invitation to be approved later this week and for a single audience with the three guests to take place within 15 days.

According to state, the relationship between public banks, Caixa and Bank of Brazil, with private banks it was already bad at Febraban, to the point that a national association of public banks was being considered by the presidents.

Wanted by state, BB and Box did not comment on the matter. Febraban stated that it does not comment on positions attributed to its members.

With information from Estadão Content.