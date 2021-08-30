Caixa Tem will have microcredit of up to R$3,000; know how it will be possible to request

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, announced that the bank will make available a credit line of up to BRL 3 thousand for those interested. Apparently, the resource can be obtained through the Caixa Tem application. The expectation is that the credit line will be available from the month of september.

The values ​​will be between BRL 500.00 (minimum) and BRL 3,000.00 (maximum), in installments from 18 to 24 months. It is very important that the user do the calculations correctly so that it is not difficult to pay the respective contracted amount. The credit lines will be pre-approved and the entire process will be done through the application. The estimate is that about 30 million of people are reached.

How to apply for microcredit through Caixa Tem?

Pedro Guimarães explained that microcredit may be requested in the future in the application, as there will be an option in the Caixa Tem menu. Thus, the user will only have to click on the functionality and perform the pre-approved credit simulation.

There is not, yet, the exact date for the functionality to be in Caixa Tem. It is only known that it will be possibly from the month of September. It was also not informed if it will be necessary to perform any application update to access the functionality.

Another novelty, which has already been announced by Caixa, is the release of a credit card to Caixa Tem users. This information was given by Celso Leonardo Barbosa, Caixa’s retail vice-president, during a congress on banking technology promoted by Febraban – Brazilian Federation of Banks.

However, on this matter, the president of Caixa did not comment on the interview he gave to TV Cultura, when he spoke about microcredit. It remains unclear whether Caixa Tem users who do not receive Bolsa Família or Emergency Aid benefits will be able to access microcredit.