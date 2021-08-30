Calleri, antidote against laxity, is close, in “final phase of adjustments” – 29/08/2021

Hernán Crespo, like many other coaches, is fascinated by the Brazilian player’s technique, but thinks of a more warrior São Paulo for the end of the season and 2022.

He detected a long time ago — and the draw against Juventude helps confirm his thesis — that the São Paulo group needs to maintain concentration all the time, it needs to be more competitive. A champion group cannot concede two goals in ten minutes in a knockout game, as happened against Fortaleza.

And then Jonathan Calleri enters. The hiring is in the “final phase of adjustments”, a source told me. Everything was fine, the businessmen asked for an extra amount for next year, São Paulo refused, but then an agreement was made. Everything must be announced Monday.

And as for Calleri, it’s not just a matter of the soul. Go through something simpler: you are an athletic and healthy player. No bruises.

That is, more “lively” (to say the least) than Pablo and more physically ready than Luciano or Eder.

The search for a more competitive profile for the cast is intense. Willian, who played little, is highly praised. Rigoni too. And Gabriel Neves is one more option for a position in which Luan is the only representative.

Their arrival will lead to the departures of Rojas and Galeano. And a new goalkeeper will also come, probably Ivan.