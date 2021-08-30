Calleri signs this Monday, gets excited about the return and even asks if he can play Copa do Brasil

It’s just a matter of time before Jonathan Calleri is announced as a new addition to the São Paulo. As with the Uruguayan defensive midfielder Gabriel Neves, the striker has everything settled with the Morumbi team, which intends to make the duo official in the next few hours.

Calleri is in Madrid and will digitally sign the contract sent by São Paulo this Monday (30). Before that, the Argentine will renew his contract with Deportivo Maldonado, the business club in Uruguay to which he belongs. It will be loaned to Tricolor by the end of 2022.

From people close to her, Calleri does not hide the excitement of returning to wear the São Paulo shirt, where she was successful, despite her short spell, in 2016. She even asked if she could not even work in the Brazil’s Cup, which is not possible because registration is already closed.

With arrival in Brazil scheduled for Wednesday (1st), the striker has not played since April 21, when he started in the 2-1 victory of the Osasuna over the Valence, for the Spanish Championship. He keeps his shape with private activities and even sent photos to employees of São Paulo, to show that he is careful.

Calleri played for São Paulo for just over five months, between February and July 2016. He scored 16 goals in 31 games and was the team’s top scorer in the Libertadores, being the highlight of the campaign until the semifinals. The relationship with the club and fans is such that, in contacts with directors during negotiations, he asked which employees are still in the Tricolor.

Since then, it has been through West Ham, Las Palmas, Alave and spanish. Last season, the Argentine scored six goals and gave two assists in 27 games for Osasuna, who ended up in 11th place in Laliga. At Morumbi, the board is betting on solving the lack of a 9-born shirt.