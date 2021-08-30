Can you still contest denied emergency aid? – DCI

Workers who had their emergency aid blocked for the 5th installment had until August 27 to request the review. If you missed the deadline, find out what to do to dispute emergency aid denied in Dataprev.

Dispute emergency aid denied in dataprev

Whoever missed the deadline to contest the emergency aid will have to wait for the opening of a new period. This is because the government performs a monthly fine-comb of the benefit, which is analyzed by Dataprev to verify any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, if the reason that motivated the cancellation allows for a challenge, the citizen’s record will be re-analyzed and the worker will be able to receive it again, if the challenge is approved.

The government also clarifies that, even after receiving the first installment, emergency aid can be canceled.

To verify and contest denied emergency aid, access the website https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br with the CPF data, full name, mother’s name and date of birth and check if there are installments with the Canceled situation.

Who does not have the right to contest

At least 10 cases are not eligible to contest emergency aid denied in 2021. See if you meet any of the criteria.

family already covered – One person in your family is already receiving 2021 Emergency Relief. Only one person receives benefit.

Taxable income above the ceiling – The Government identified that you declared taxable income greater than R$ 28,559.70 in income tax for the year 2019.

Public server – RAIS The Government has identified that you are a public servant. This information can be consulted online. If it is incorrect, update your situation with the agency where you worked.

Value in goods above the ceiling – You have declared possession or ownership of assets or rights, including bare land, in an amount greater than BRL 300,000.00 in Income Tax for the year 2019.

Dependent on holder with taxable income above the ceiling – You appear as a dependent of someone who declared taxable income greater than R$ 28,559.70 in the income tax for the year 2019.

elective term – If you hold an elective mandate (elected politician).

Exempt income above the ceiling – You declared income exempt, non-taxable or taxable exclusively at source, greater than BRL 40,000.00 in Income Tax for the year 2019.

Dependent on person with exempt income above the ceiling – You are dependent on someone who declared income exempt, non-taxable or taxable exclusively at source, greater than BRL 40,000.00 in the income tax for 2019.

Dependent on holder with asset value above the ceiling – You are dependent on someone who declared possession or ownership of assets or rights in an amount greater than BRL 300,000.00 in the income tax for the year 2019.

Municipal/state/district servant – If you are a public servant of a state or municipality, according to information provided by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).