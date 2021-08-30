Canceled? Karol Conká lives a new phase and restarts his career

After becoming one of the most controversial names at the beginning of the year, all due to his participation in the Big Brother Brazil, the rapper Karol Conka ended up being ‘canceled’ by the public on social media. However, it looks like she turned the tables.

Recently, the singer returned to appear in some attractions on television, radio, podcasts and also on social networks, a situation that has made the public perform the ‘uncancellation’ of the singer. recently she talked about this new phase in the premiere of the Mano a Mano podcast, with Mano Brown.

“I underestimated it, I thought the deal would be smoother to take and when I saw it there in the bedroom, on the fifth day, I was already wanting my house”, she said, about having had a different view before the reality show. At the Last Saturday’s (28th) High Hours, she also spoke of life after the program.

“I think the world and Brazil understood that this is a moment that I went through. There are still people who see me with bad eyes and I really understand”, stated Karol. “I still feel a little cornered by the bad attitudes I had, I think it’s over for people, but for me it’s an internal thing that I need to work on better”, concluded.