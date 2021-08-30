Cardano breaks a historic record, how far can he go?

A big update is expected for the 12/09/2021 in the Cardano project: the activation of the smart contracts functionality. Positive expectations regarding this release have driven a parabolic appreciation of its native cryptocurrency (ADA) in recent days. In this article, we’ll look at some fundamentals that may be contributing to this recent appreciation.

Cardano is a third-generation public blockchain based on peer-reviewed research. The project conducted an ICO from 2015 to 2017. In October 2017, its native cryptocurrency (ADA) was listed on Bittrex, a large exchange of cryptocurrencies. The project was known at the time as the Japanese Ethereum because most of its ICO vouchers were sold in East Asia (mainly Japan). The project delivery was divided into 5 major phases: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho and Voltaire.

One of the peculiarities of the Cardano project is that it does not have a single white paper. But, yes, a kind of philosophical essay (and several papers). The project brought together researchers from different areas and has been producing research in areas such as Blockchain, Game Theory, Cryptology, etc. A nice way to understand the project is to watch the video where its co-founder, Charles Hoskinson, explains about the ideas behind the project. Subtitled video:

From 2015 to 2021 the project published and reviewed research in several areas. Highlighting the area of ​​consensus and proof-of-stake mechanisms. During these years, the Cardano project also researched and created a consensus protocol called Ouroboros.

According to Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Cardano project, this research program (Ouroboros) had 25 researchers 100% dedicated for over 5 years. Another highlight of the Cardano project is its smartcontracts language: Plutus (inspired by Haskell). A language that has the potential to offer a more predictable syntax. Also according to Charles, it was rewritten 14 times before reaching its final syntax.

Confidence Recovery in 2020

In 2019, the Cardano project had gone through some unforeseen events and reformulated its Roadmap. Its phases became parallel and no longer sequential as in the beginning of the project. This generated a not-so-positive news flow in 2019. In late 2019 the project finally launched an incentivized testnet (ITN) where staking pools began to publicly test their consensus protocol and stake.

On 07/29/2020 the Cardano project finally made a hardfork starting its decentralization phase: Shelley. One of the most important milestones for the project since its launch. With this phase, stake functionality has been introduced into the core network. In the months that preceded this fork (Shelley), the ADA appreciated significantly. After a few months of adaptation, the stake functionality proved to be very reliable and flexible. If you have any questions about how to make a good stake decision, check out our article.

In the same year (2020) Cardano also started a kind of “incentivized testnet” with rewards in mainnet of its on-chain governance: Catalyst (Voltaire phase). Today, the treasury governed by this digital democracy has about 1.6 billion dollars (source: pool CRFA). These resources are used to support ecosystem projects, which can add value to Cardano in the long term.

High cycle in 2020 and 2021

Since August 2020 Cardano has been showing more significant advances in its development of smartcontracts, moving into the Goguen phase. In October 2020 the project announced a rollout for implementing metadata, native tokens and smartcontracts in its core network.

The first major update was in December 2020: hardfork Allegra. This fork introduced metadata into the core network, which enabled tracking applications using Blockchain Cardano. The second, which made tokens available on Cardano’s main network, took place on 03/01/2021 (Hard fork Mary). Which included fungible and non-fungible tokens. This way, only one major update was left to implement smartcontracts in mainnet. O Alonzo hardfork.

Alonzo Rollout: Smartcontracts

Alonzo is Cardano’s update that will bring smartcontracts to the main network. Due to the complexity of development, the Alonzo update was divided into sub-phases using a color scale: Alonzo Blue, Alonzo White and Alonzo Purple.

These testnets had different levels of openness in their networks. Alonzo Blue was a more closed testnet that featured technically experienced members. Alonzo White opened the auditions to a slightly larger audience, derived from the Alonzo Blue group. Alonzo White also started some small tests on stablecoins. Finally, Alonzo Purple is the sub-phase in charge of expanding the base of testers and culminating in the hardfork that we expect for the day 12/09/2021. The announcement of this update seems to be linked to the expressive appreciation of the ADA in recent days.

Blockchain Cardano Projects

Even before smartcontracts were launched on the main network, the Cardano project already has an effervescent ecosystem. Below is a list of the areas where some projects aimed at the Cardano ecosystem have been mapped:

Cardano also has many active NFT projects. They are called cNFTs (Cardano NFTS). NFTs at Cardano are native tokens and hold security properties similar to those of the ADA. In Ethereum, NFTs are smartcontracts and not native tokens like in Cardano. Check below a collage with the projects that NFTs have been working on in the Cardano network.

Today it is also possible to monitor some projects in the Cardano ecosystem mapped through a tool called Built on Cardano:

on-chain data

Some on-chain data (Credit: pool CRFA) has been showing significant improvements in recent months. As statistics related to the vitality of Cardano’s (Ouroboros) proof-of-stake protocol. Examples: increase in the percentage of delegated ADAs and increase in the number of delegated portfolios in the Cardano network. Today, almost 70% of ADAs have activated stakes, which means in gross terms 800 thousand delegated portfolios.

Another differential of the Cardano protocol concerns its stakingpools statistics. There are over 3000 active validators on your network. These validators are responsible for producing blocks and are one of the decentralization pieces of the protocol.

Another point is a possible asymmetry that the project has for not having many features implemented yet. Something that should start to change on 12/09/2021 with the Alonzo update. Below, we have separated a Coinmetrics statistic where it is possible to identify a great growth opportunity in terms of number of transactions. This can occur when smartcontracts are launched on the core network. This would significantly increase the activity on the network and its vitality.

DeFi at Cardano

A point that stands out in the Cardano project is that there is an emphasis on providing a good infrastructure for a DeFi ecosystem. One of the reasons Grayscale registered an ADA trust in January 2021 and listed the ADA in its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) in July 2021.

To provide a more predictable ecosystem in its decentralized applications, Cardano performs a procedure in its software called Formal Verification. This procedure reduces the software error rate by listing all possible results and testing them in advance. For this, the Cardano project partnered with an Illinois startup specializing in this type of work: Runtime Verification.

Runtime Verification is an Illinois, USA startup that is helping NASA and Boeing detect errors in your programming projects. This service is important for mission critical systems as in aviation and space transport services. The same startup has been collaborating, since 2017, with the elaboration of the layer of smart contracts of the Cardano project.

Runtime Verification (RV) collaborated with IOHK for the development of the two virtual machines KEVM and IELE developed by the Cardano project. These machines will facilitate the composition of intelligent contracts, reducing the number of errors through pre-specifications, checks and templates. Its ultimate goal is also to translate syntaxes from high-level languages ​​(like Python, C++, etc) into the low-level language of contracts. Your testnets have already been launched in 2018. Check out the official page: click here.

Runtime Verification has already been awarded $1 billion for its projects by funding from NASA competitions. Check the list in the official Space Agency domain: click here

We take the opportunity to suggest some content about DeFi Cardano projects where we understand that there may be an interesting potential:

Potential for mass adoption

There is an interesting potential for adoption in the Cardano project due to the development of some partnerships in the African continent. This region has many infrastructure bottlenecks, such as debanking and poor access to civil identity services. What can be an opportunity for proof of concept at Blockchain Cardano (and others). Some of these problems can be solved by Cardano solutions like Atala SCAN and ATALA PRISM. As well as other solutions are being developed by the Cardano ecosystem as we speak. How the decentralized savings and loans protocol: Liqwid.

Another point that deserves monitoring in terms of adoption is the conversion rate of users of other Blockchains such as Ehtereum 1.0, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Cardano has been developing since 2020 a ERC-20 Converter, whose objective would be to bridge the gap between Ethereum projects (ERC-20 tokens) and Blockchain Cardano. They also developed a virtual machine that can run Ethereum contracts on Cardano’s Blockchain (KEVM).

Prices and speculations

Recently a major content creator and influencer stated that “you can see the ADA coming to $4 or $5 by the end of the year 2021. Assuming Bitcoin has a bullish leg in September or October” which, he said, would be likely.

Check out the speculation:

It is interesting to remember that the ADA cryptocurrency reached around 6,000 satoshis in the last price hike. 2,000 satoshis away from its historic high of about 8,000 satoshis.

Finally, I would like to emphasize the existence of imponderable risks linked to investments in cryptocurrencies. These investments can involve massive capital losses in a short period of time. This excerpt of the text is not an investment recommendation.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this text does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, business advice or any other type of advice and you should not treat any content by this author as such. Conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.