Cash paid this Sunday emergency aid for those born in November

Informal workers born in November receive this Sunday (29) the fifth installment of the new round of emergency aid. The benefit will have installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money will be deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced on the last day of the 12th. Payment of the fifth installment to the general public began on the last day of the 20th and continues until next Tuesday (31).

A total of 45.6 million Brazilians will benefit from the new round of emergency aid. The support will only be paid to those who received the benefit in December 2020. It is also necessary to meet other requirements to be entitled to the new round.

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurs differently. Applicants can directly withdraw money in the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

Payment of the fifth installment to Bolsa Família subscribers began on the 18th and will resume this Monday (30th), for NIS beneficiaries ending 9. Emergency aid will only be deposited when the amount exceeds the program benefit. Social.

The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.