Cash paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries with NIS 9; see calendar

Resources can be used through the Caixa Tem application, by those who receive through the digital social savings account

Beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 9 receive today (30) the fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid. The funds can be used through the Caixa Tem application, by those who receive through the digital social savings account, or withdrawn through the Bolsa Família Card or the Citizen Card.

The receipt of funds follows the regular calendar of the social program, paid in the last ten working days of each month. Payments are made each day as per the final digit of the NIS. The dates for the extension of emergency aid were announced on the last 12th.

In case of doubts, Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, the beneficiary can consult the website auxilio.caixa.gov.br.

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new payment round has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375; and people who live alone receive R$ 150. The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments.