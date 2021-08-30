Two weeks ago, the Ceará has “low risk” in relation to hospitalizations for respiratory diseases — lowest level on a scale that also includes “moderate”, “high” and “very high” risks. The last time this indicator had shown “low risk” was in the week between January 3rd and 9th of this year. Since then, it’s been three weeks at “moderate risk”; two in “high risk” and 19 weeks in “very high risk” before the indicator started to decrease again.

Hospitalizations for respiratory causes are one of the classification indicators for the Covid-19 alert level in Ceará. In addition, the incidence of daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants is monitored; the percentage of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for occupied patients with the disease; the disease fatality rate and the positivity rate in RT-PCR tests.

The indices are available on the Alert Levels panel – Covid-19, on IntegraSUS, platform of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa). The most recent data refer to the period from 15th to 28th of August.

The only one of the five indicators that currently does not present “low risk” is the fatality rate, which is calculated by dividing the total number of deaths per Covid-19 by the total number of confirmed cases of the disease. This indicator, considering the entire state, presents “moderate risk”, but the platform points out that it is in a decreasing trend.

The indicators, on the other hand, the incidence of daily cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, percentage of occupied ICU beds and positivity rate are on an increasing trend. The indicator of hospitalizations for respiratory diseases is in a stabilized trend.

municipal indexes

In addition to the risk levels for each indicator facing Ceará as a whole, the panel also presents a map with the indices for each city. On this map, each city appears with the color referring to its general state, which is defined by the indicator with the highest risk level.

Green refers to level 1, “low risk”; yellow, at level 2, “moderate risk”; orange, at level 3, “high risk”, and red at level 4, “very high risk”.

So, for example, even if a municipality has three green indicators, one yellow and one red, it will appear red on the map. This is because, as this is the highest level among the indicators, it will indicate the general state of the municipality.

By clicking on a city on the map, it is possible to check the levels of each of the indicators separately.

According to data available this Sunday, August 29, there are 20 municipalities in Ceará classified as “very high risk” for Covid-19 and another 33 as “high risk”.

Among the municipalities with “very high risk” for the disease, five are located in the health region of Cariri; six are in the health region of Fortaleza; another six, in Sobral; two in the Sertão Central and one in the East Coast of Jaguaribe.

Among the cities that present “high risk”, 12 belong to the health region of Sobral, and 11, to Cariri. Another seven, to the health region of Fortaleza; two to the Sertão Central and one to the East Coast/Jaguaribe.

Check the list of municipalities and indicators

Level 4 – Very High Risk

1 – Cedar

2 – Crato

3 – Icon

4 – Oros

5 – Casters

6 – Barrier

7 – Rattlesnake

8 – Caucaia

9 – Crying

10 – Maracanau

11 – Trairi

12 – Northern lemon tree

13 – Good Trip

14 – Quixeramobim

15 – Crateus

16 – Croatian

17 – Ipu

18 – Ipueiras

19 – Meruoca

20 – Sobral

Level 3 – High Risk

1 – Copy

2 – Low

3 – Caririaçu

4 – Catherine

5 – Deputy Irapuan Pinheiro

6 – Juazeiro Do Norte

7 – Mombasa

8 – New Olinda

9 – Feather

10 – Gates

11 – Santana do Cariri

12 – Aracoiaba

13 – Beberbe

14 – Fortaleza

15 – Itaitinga

16 – Miraima

17 – São Luís do Curu

18 – Uruburetama

19 – Icapuí

20 – Paramoti

21 – Solonópolis

22 – Ararenda

23 – Beautiful Cross

24 – Guaraciaba Do Norte

25 – Independence

26 – Martinopolis

27 – New Russians

28 – Pacuja

29 – Poranga

30 – Quiterianópolis

31 – Senator Sa

32 – Ubajara

33 – Viçosa Do Ceara

Level 2 – Moderate Risk

1 – Abaiara

2 – High

3 – Assaré

4 – Aurora

5 – Barb

6 – Clay

7 – Cariús

8 – Iguatu

9 – Ipaumirim

10 – Garden

11 – Jucás

12 – Mangabeira Minings

13 – Miracles

14 – Piquet Aries

15 – Soap dish

16 – Umari

17 – Alegre floodplain

18 – Assembled

19 – Baturite

20 – Eusebio

21 – General Sampaio

22 – Itapajé

23 – Dude

24 – Pacaju

25 – Package

26 – Paracuru

27 – Paraipaba

28 – Pentecost

29 – Pindoretama

30 – Redemption

31 – São Gonçalo do Amarante

32 – Iracema

33 – Jaguaretama

34 – Jaguaribara

35 – Jaguaribe

36 – Jaguaruana

37 – New Address

38 – Quixeré

39 – Northern Board

40 – Aiuaba

41 – Arneiroz

42 – Banabuiú

43 – Ibaretama

44 – Ibicutinga

45 – Itatira

46 – Magdalene

47 – Parambu

48 – White Stone

49 – Quixadá

50 – Senator Pompey

51 – Taua

52 – Acaraú

53 – Alcantaras

54 – Carnaubal

55 – Catunda

56 – Korea

57 – Cross

58 – Fork

59 – Frecheirinha

60 – Grace

61 – Farm

62 – Hidrolandia

63 – Ibiapine

64 – Ipaporanga

65 – Irauçuba

66 – Itarema

67 – Jijoca de Jericoacoara

68 – Marco

69 – Monsignor Tabosa

70 – Hills

71 – New Orient

72 – Pires Ferreira

73 – Reriutaba

74 – Santana do Acaraú

75 – Santa Quiteria

76 – Saint Benedict

77 – Monkfish

78 – Uruoca

Level 1 – Low Risk

1 – Antonina do Norte

2 – Araripe

3 – Brejo Santo

4 – Sales Fields

5 – Farias Brito

6 – Farmer

7 – Jati

8 – Mauritius

9 – Old Mission

10 – Potengi

11 – Quixelô

12 – Saltpeter

13 – Acarape

14 – Apuiarés

15 – Aquiraz

16 – Aratuba

17 – Capistrano

18 – Guaiuba

19 – Guaramiranga

20 – Horizon

21 – Itapipoca

22 – Itapiuna

23 – Maranguape

24 – Mulungu

25 – Pacatuba

26 – Palmatia

27 – Tejuçuoca

28 – Tururu

29 – Umirim

30 – Alto Santo

31 – Aracati

32 – Ereré

33 – Fort

34 – Itaiçaba

35 – Straw

36 – Pear

37 – Potiretama

38 – Russian

39 – São João do Jaguaribe

40 – Canindé

41 – Charity

42 – Crying

43 – Mile

44 – Barroquinha

45 – Camocim

46 – Cariré

47 – Key

48 – Groaíras

49 – Massape

50 – Moraujo

51 – Mucambo

52 – Tianguá

53 – Varjota

