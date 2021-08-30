Two weeks ago, the Ceará has “low risk” in relation to hospitalizations for respiratory diseases — lowest level on a scale that also includes “moderate”, “high” and “very high” risks. The last time this indicator had shown “low risk” was in the week between January 3rd and 9th of this year. Since then, it’s been three weeks at “moderate risk”; two in “high risk” and 19 weeks in “very high risk” before the indicator started to decrease again.
Hospitalizations for respiratory causes are one of the classification indicators for the Covid-19 alert level in Ceará. In addition, the incidence of daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants is monitored; the percentage of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for occupied patients with the disease; the disease fatality rate and the positivity rate in RT-PCR tests.
The indices are available on the Alert Levels panel – Covid-19, on IntegraSUS, platform of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa). The most recent data refer to the period from 15th to 28th of August.
The only one of the five indicators that currently does not present “low risk” is the fatality rate, which is calculated by dividing the total number of deaths per Covid-19 by the total number of confirmed cases of the disease. This indicator, considering the entire state, presents “moderate risk”, but the platform points out that it is in a decreasing trend.
The indicators, on the other hand, the incidence of daily cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, percentage of occupied ICU beds and positivity rate are on an increasing trend. The indicator of hospitalizations for respiratory diseases is in a stabilized trend.
municipal indexes
In addition to the risk levels for each indicator facing Ceará as a whole, the panel also presents a map with the indices for each city. On this map, each city appears with the color referring to its general state, which is defined by the indicator with the highest risk level.
Green refers to level 1, “low risk”; yellow, at level 2, “moderate risk”; orange, at level 3, “high risk”, and red at level 4, “very high risk”.
So, for example, even if a municipality has three green indicators, one yellow and one red, it will appear red on the map. This is because, as this is the highest level among the indicators, it will indicate the general state of the municipality.
By clicking on a city on the map, it is possible to check the levels of each of the indicators separately.
According to data available this Sunday, August 29, there are 20 municipalities in Ceará classified as “very high risk” for Covid-19 and another 33 as “high risk”.
Among the municipalities with “very high risk” for the disease, five are located in the health region of Cariri; six are in the health region of Fortaleza; another six, in Sobral; two in the Sertão Central and one in the East Coast of Jaguaribe.
Among the cities that present “high risk”, 12 belong to the health region of Sobral, and 11, to Cariri. Another seven, to the health region of Fortaleza; two to the Sertão Central and one to the East Coast/Jaguaribe.
Check the list of municipalities and indicators
Level 4 – Very High Risk
1 – Cedar
2 – Crato
3 – Icon
4 – Oros
5 – Casters
6 – Barrier
7 – Rattlesnake
8 – Caucaia
9 – Crying
10 – Maracanau
11 – Trairi
12 – Northern lemon tree
13 – Good Trip
14 – Quixeramobim
15 – Crateus
16 – Croatian
17 – Ipu
18 – Ipueiras
19 – Meruoca
20 – Sobral
Level 3 – High Risk
1 – Copy
2 – Low
3 – Caririaçu
4 – Catherine
5 – Deputy Irapuan Pinheiro
6 – Juazeiro Do Norte
7 – Mombasa
8 – New Olinda
9 – Feather
10 – Gates
11 – Santana do Cariri
12 – Aracoiaba
13 – Beberbe
14 – Fortaleza
15 – Itaitinga
16 – Miraima
17 – São Luís do Curu
18 – Uruburetama
19 – Icapuí
20 – Paramoti
21 – Solonópolis
22 – Ararenda
23 – Beautiful Cross
24 – Guaraciaba Do Norte
25 – Independence
26 – Martinopolis
27 – New Russians
28 – Pacuja
29 – Poranga
30 – Quiterianópolis
31 – Senator Sa
32 – Ubajara
33 – Viçosa Do Ceara
Level 2 – Moderate Risk
1 – Abaiara
2 – High
3 – Assaré
4 – Aurora
5 – Barb
6 – Clay
7 – Cariús
8 – Iguatu
9 – Ipaumirim
10 – Garden
11 – Jucás
12 – Mangabeira Minings
13 – Miracles
14 – Piquet Aries
15 – Soap dish
16 – Umari
17 – Alegre floodplain
18 – Assembled
19 – Baturite
20 – Eusebio
21 – General Sampaio
22 – Itapajé
23 – Dude
24 – Pacaju
25 – Package
26 – Paracuru
27 – Paraipaba
28 – Pentecost
29 – Pindoretama
30 – Redemption
31 – São Gonçalo do Amarante
32 – Iracema
33 – Jaguaretama
34 – Jaguaribara
35 – Jaguaribe
36 – Jaguaruana
37 – New Address
38 – Quixeré
39 – Northern Board
40 – Aiuaba
41 – Arneiroz
42 – Banabuiú
43 – Ibaretama
44 – Ibicutinga
45 – Itatira
46 – Magdalene
47 – Parambu
48 – White Stone
49 – Quixadá
50 – Senator Pompey
51 – Taua
52 – Acaraú
53 – Alcantaras
54 – Carnaubal
55 – Catunda
56 – Korea
57 – Cross
58 – Fork
59 – Frecheirinha
60 – Grace
61 – Farm
62 – Hidrolandia
63 – Ibiapine
64 – Ipaporanga
65 – Irauçuba
66 – Itarema
67 – Jijoca de Jericoacoara
68 – Marco
69 – Monsignor Tabosa
70 – Hills
71 – New Orient
72 – Pires Ferreira
73 – Reriutaba
74 – Santana do Acaraú
75 – Santa Quiteria
76 – Saint Benedict
77 – Monkfish
78 – Uruoca
Level 1 – Low Risk
1 – Antonina do Norte
2 – Araripe
3 – Brejo Santo
4 – Sales Fields
5 – Farias Brito
6 – Farmer
7 – Jati
8 – Mauritius
9 – Old Mission
10 – Potengi
11 – Quixelô
12 – Saltpeter
13 – Acarape
14 – Apuiarés
15 – Aquiraz
16 – Aratuba
17 – Capistrano
18 – Guaiuba
19 – Guaramiranga
20 – Horizon
21 – Itapipoca
22 – Itapiuna
23 – Maranguape
24 – Mulungu
25 – Pacatuba
26 – Palmatia
27 – Tejuçuoca
28 – Tururu
29 – Umirim
30 – Alto Santo
31 – Aracati
32 – Ereré
33 – Fort
34 – Itaiçaba
35 – Straw
36 – Pear
37 – Potiretama
38 – Russian
39 – São João do Jaguaribe
40 – Canindé
41 – Charity
42 – Crying
43 – Mile
44 – Barroquinha
45 – Camocim
46 – Cariré
47 – Key
48 – Groaíras
49 – Massape
50 – Moraujo
51 – Mucambo
52 – Tianguá
53 – Varjota
