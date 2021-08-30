Chamber Committee wants to hear Guedes, BB and Caixa about threat of leaving Febraban – 08/29/2021 – Market

The president of the Financial Oversight and Control Commission of the Chamber, Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), stated that he will present this Monday (30) an application to hear minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and the presidents of Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal on the threat of leaving Febraban.

The possible departure of public banks from the entity that represents banks in the country is due to the support for a manifesto articulated by Paulo Skaf, from Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo). The possible disembarkation was anticipated by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by the sheet.

The text, which has not yet been published, calls for harmony between the Powers and says that the moment, more than ever, “requires approximation and cooperation between the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary and actions to overcome the pandemic and consolidate economic growth and generation of jobs”, as anticipated by the S/A Panel.

The president of the Chamber committee stated that he should guide the request this week so that Guedes and the presidents of BB, Fausto Ribeiro, and Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, participate in a public hearing in the next 15 days.

“It is absurd for us to live in so much trouble that we are not even living in Brazil and to waste time in a debate like this, putting two important institutions in the country, symbols of recognition, such as Caixa and Banco do Brasil, in such a mess,” he said .

“They are politicizing everything in Brazil. There is a real Brazil and there is a Brazil of Paulo Guedes. Paulo Guedes’ Brazil is different from the real Brazil. So it’s turning into a mess,” he added.

Aureo Ribeiro stated that the intention of the application is to understand what happened. “Because you can’t play around with this banking thing. It’s a serious matter. Banks are important to the Brazilian economy. Now we politicize the issue of the bank, it makes it very complicated.”

According to sheet showed, Caixa and BB last week communicated the decision to leave Febraban if the entity signed the document. Even so, at the end of the week, the federation voted on the topic, and the majority approved the adhesion. As soon as the document is released, Caixa and BB officially leave the entity.

Guedes, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) would be aware of the movement of public banks.

According to people who accompany the drafting of the document, no power is specifically mentioned.