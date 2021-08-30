Chile and Argentina Dispute over Marine Border

On Sunday, Chile refuted Argentina’s accusations that it intends to “appropriate” part of its continental shelf and an extensive marine area, and assured that “no one appropriates what belongs to it.”

“No one appropriates what belongs to them. The designated area, the so-called legal continental shelf, which reaches up to 200 miles, belongs to Chile in its own right since the beginning, simply because we have the status of a coastal State”, commented the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chilean, Andrés Allamand.

In an official statement at the Palacio de la Moneda, the seat of the presidency, Allamand said that “there is historical continuity in the Chilean position and approach.”

In 2009, when Argentina made its request for an extended continental shelf crescent south-east of point F (the southernmost established in the 1984 Peace and Friendship Treaty), “Chile indicated that this claim was unthinkable and did a reservation of their rights,” explained Allamand.

It did the same in 2016, “when the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf decided on this Argentine claim”, and in 2020, “when Argentina legally established through a law in its Congress the limits of the extended continental shelf” , he added.

what Argentina says

The Chilean minister’s reaction comes just a day after Argentine Chancellor Felipe Solá denounced the recent Chilean update of Nautical Chart No. 8, which delimits maritime boundaries, as “an unusual advance to the East”.

“This measure aims to project the continental shelf to the east of the 67 meridian, which does not coincide with the Peace and Friendship Treaty signed between the two countries in 1984”, declared the minister in a statement.

Both governments, however, expressed a willingness to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

“Chile very positively values ​​the agreement that exists between both Ministries of Foreign Affairs that this difference must be resolved through dialogue, in accordance with the historic brotherhood of our peoples and international law,” concluded the Chilean minister.