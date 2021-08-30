China reduces underage gaming access to one hour a day on the weekend

Access will only be allowed from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm from Friday to Sunday and holidays

China has just announced new measures to reduce the time minors spend playing online games. According to the publication of the National Administration of Press and Publication (official state press agency) the rules will be even stricter. It will be possible access the games between 8pm and 9pm local time, only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. During the days of the week access is prohibited.

Original publication – Weibo

This is not the first measure taken by the Chinese government to reduce the time young people spend playing online games. In November 2019 underage players will have an hour and a half free on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays. Despite the shortened time, the bans were more flexible than those published in late August 2021

Release from the State Press and Publication Administration (translated)

Strictly limit the time for providing online gaming services to minors – All online gaming companies may only provide one hour of service to minors from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

Strictly implement the requirements for real name registration and login of online game user accounts – Do not provide game services in any form to users without real name registration and login.

Strengthen Oversight – Deal seriously with online gaming companies that do not strictly implement the requirements as per the law.

Actively guide families, schools and other social parties to co-govern and govern.

These measures show the government’s concern about the time spent by young people on online games. Some time ago the Chinese state-related website Xinhua called the games “spiritual opium”. Although a retraction declared that this was not the official opinion of the state, more restrictive measures were adopted shortly thereafter.



The WCCFTech website highlights that recent foreign investments from NetEase and Tencent they may be an attempt to offset the growing restrictions that local companies face in China. These measures are only valid for underage players, restrictions do not apply for adults.

