Chinese Chancellor Tells US World Must ‘Positively Guide’ Taliban | World

O State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the China, Wang Yi, told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Sunday that the international community must engage with the new rulers of the Taliban at the Afghanistan and “guide them positively”, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Washington must work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to the Afghanistan, help the new regime carry out government functions normally, maintain social stability and prevent currency devaluation and rising cost of living, Wang said, according to a statement.

“Respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the US must take concrete steps to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and end violence, rather than acting with double standards or selectively fighting terrorism“, added Wang, warning that the “hasty retreat” could allow terrorist groups to regroup and come back stronger.

Chinese state TV said the call was made at Washington’s invitation. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for details about the call.

Before the chaos of the past two weeks, US officials argued that the withdrawal from Afghanistan it would free up time and attention from top US political and military leaders, as well as some military resources., to focus on the Indo-Pacific and the challenge presented by China, identified by the Biden government as their foreign policy priority. But Chinese state media took advantage of the largely chaotic retreat, portraying US support for the allies as fickle.

China has not officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers, but Wang Yi last month received Mullah Baradar, head of the group’s political office, and said the world should guide and support the country in its transition to a new government, instead of putting more pressure on him.

