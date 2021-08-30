Chinese Great Wall launches electric model inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

The newly arrived Chinese brand Great Wall showed today at the Chengdu Motor Show its 100% electric version of its “Beetle”, as many brands have done until today, copying existing models. The question remains about the legality of this action as it is a version of one of the biggest icons in the automotive industry.

Through Great Wall’s electric vehicle-based sub-brand called Ora, the famous Volkswagen Beetle reappears with two finishing options, one under the name Punk Cat (for males) and the other under the name Ballet Cat (for females). ), a movement that goes against the grain of the world focused on ESG.

The brand points out that it is not the same car as one of them has a rear wing and new colors and the differences must be related to both the front and rear optical assemblies.

According to Quatro Rodas magazine, the matter soon reached VW, which declared “it reserves the right to take the necessary legal measures”, but nothing has yet been confirmed, especially since the laws in the Asian country are quite arbitrary against foreign companies.

Regarding the mechanical part, the options that fanned over the batteries would be 47.8 kWh and 59.1 kWh, with 401 km and 501 km of autonomy, respectively.

Since Great Wall announced the purchase of the Mercedes factory in Iracemápolis (SP), what is known is that the brand’s intention is to bring its SUV’s and a medium pickup, nothing having been said about its car similar to our Volkswagen Beetle.