contributors can apply until this Tuesday for a draw.

Anyone enrolled in the program until this Tuesday (31/8) will be able to participate in the next Nota Legal drawing, which will be held on November 23rd. The second draw in 2021 will distribute R$ 3 million, in 12 thousand prizes from R$ 100 to R$ 500 thousand.

The qualification in the program must be consulted on the website.

Even those who are not yet enrolled in the Nota Legal accumulate credits to use in the program, for a period of two years. If there is an indication of CPF in the note, the amount is registered in the Federal Revenue Office and can be used when the taxpayer registers on the Legal Note website.

As soon as the taxpayer enrolls in the program, it is possible to check the balance accumulated in the last two years. Tax documents are available in the DF Economy application right after each purchase made with the CPF in the invoice.

The credit from the program can be used to deduct the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU) and the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA), if the taxpayer has assets in his name. In addition, it is also possible to request the deposit of credits to a bank account in the month of June. The Economy Secretariat has already made all payments for the nominations made in June this year.

In this draw, consumers who placed the CPF in the bill on purchases made between November 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 may participate. To participate in the draw, the taxpayer cannot have outstanding debts with the Federal Revenue Service.

With information from the Economy Department