Corinthians closes first round with second best visitor campaign in the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians went to Arena do Grêmio and beat their opponent by 1-0 this Saturday. With the result achieved in the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, Timão consolidated the good campaign built as a visitor throughout the first round.

There were 10 away games, of which Corinthians won five, drew four and lost only one, to Fortaleza. Thus, the team scored 19 out of 30 possible points, achieving a 63.3% improvement. In addition, he scored eight goals and conceded four.

Such performance makes Timão share the second best campaign as a visitor with Atlético-MG, who also scored 19 points. However, the team from Minas Gerais still faces Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Nabizão, and may then surpass Corinthians’ performance. The best visitor so far is precisely the team from Bragança Paulista, which won 20 of its 27 possible points.

With only one game left to finish the first round, Corinthians also has the feat of having the third best defense in the competition. There were only 15 goals conceded in 18 games. Ahead are Atlético-MG, with only 12 goals conceded, and Sport, with 14.

