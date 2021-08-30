Corinthians has a free week for training, women’s decisions and commitments at base and basketball

After winning the third straight win at the Brasileirão last Saturday, Corinthians had the Sunday off. The break will be repeated this Monday and, starting on Tuesday, the team will return to CT to prepare for the duel against Juventude, on Tuesday of next week, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

This week, Corinthians will have other commitments. On Wednesday, September 1st and the club’s 111th anniversary, the women’s team will face Nacional, at 10 am, against Paulistão. The match takes place in Fazendinha – on the same day, at 3:30 pm, also in Fazendinha, the brabinhas face Railway in the semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Under-18 Championship.

Arthur Elias’ team still has another appointment this week: on Sunday, at 20h, the Brabas define their place in the Brasileirão final. The semifinal return game takes place at Arena Barueri – on the way, Corinthians won 3-1.

Also on Wednesday, the basketball team starts a week with three commitments. The team starts its commitments against Bauru, at 19:30. The squad returns to the court on Friday, also at 7:30 pm, against Osasco, at Ginásio Wlamir Marques. Finally, on Sunday, the team visits the Liga Sorocabana in Votorantim, at 6pm.

On Thursday, it’s the Corinthians Under-20’s turn to go to the field. The team faces Ibrachina, at 15h, for the Paulista Championship of the category. Timãozinho still has another appointment on Sunday, at 3 pm, against Bahia, for Brasileirão.

Corinthians Under-23 will also enter the field on Thursday. The cast led by Danilo will face Grêmio, at 3 pm, by Brasileirão de Aspirantes. The base’s schedule doesn’t stop there: on Saturday, at 11 am, the Under-17 team receives the Rio Branco at Fazendinha for the category Paulista.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

Monday, 08/30

Main cast off

Tuesday, 31/08

Training at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Wednesday, 09/01

Professional cast training at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Corinthians x Nacional-SP – at 10:00 am for the São Paulo Women’s Championship, at Fazendinha

Corinthians x Railway – at 3:30 pm for the semifinal of the U-18 Brazilian Women’s Championship, at Fazendinha

Bauru Basket vs Corinthians – at 7:30 pm for the State Championship of the Serie A-1 Special Division, at the Ginásio Panela de Pressão (Bauru, SP)

Thursday, 02/09

Friday, 03/09

Saturday, 04/09

Sunday, 09/05/

See more at: Corinthians Program, Basketball, Corinthians Women, Corinthians Base, Corinthians Under-23, Corinthians Under-20 and Corinthians Under-17.