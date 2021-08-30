Corinthians refuses Italian club proposal by Rodrigo Varanda; staff awaits new offers

Corinthians turned down an offer from Torino, from Italy, for the loan of Rodrigo Varanda. According to the calculation of the My Timon, the Italian team wanted to count on the striker for the next two seasons and the board denied it.

The proposal was for a loan for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons of Serie A, with a financial compensation of 50 thousand (approximately R$ 300 thousand) euros per year. In addition, Torino has placed two purchase options in the offer: 1.8 million euros (BRL 11 million) after the first season or 2.5 million euros (BRL 15.3 million) at the end of the second.

In addition to the details above, the Italian club has also placed a clause of 1.8 million euros (R$ 11 million) to be paid if Rodrigo Varanda played at least 10 matches with at least 45 minutes in the two seasons of Serie A.

The player’s fatigue still believes in the arrival of new proposals before the striker’s window closes. According to the calculation of the My Timon, two clubs showed interest in the football in Varanda: one from Dubai and one from MLS, the North American league. The one for the Middle East team would be for now, while, in principle, the proposal of the United States club would only be implemented at the end of the year.

Rodrigo Varanda returned to training at Corinthians. After being out of activities for a long time due to his negotiation with Red Bull Bragantino, the striker carried out work inside the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava last week.

