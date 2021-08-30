Corinthians renews partnership and arranges sponsorship for the front of the shirt | corinthians

Corinthians announced this Monday a new agreement with fuel distributor Ale to print the upper front of its shirt. The agreement is valid for one year.

Until April, the network of service stations occupied the hem of Timão’s shirt, in an agreement that had lasted since 2019, and is now back to the Corinthians uniform. The new space to be occupied by the brand belonged to Hapvida, health operator, whose sponsorship contract came to an end.

The agreement with Ale also foresees a series of activations with the fans to give visibility to the brand and boost the relationship with Corinthians.

– We always count on Ale’s support for our football, and we are very happy with this renewal. Having Ale with us is the certainty of an innovative and restless partnership, with sports marketing actions that give true pride to Corinthians fans – said President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Another property that the Alvinegro marketing department negotiates on the market is the shirt’s front bar, which has been vacant since May. After Ale’s departure, the space has been filled with the Corinthians TV logo.

Timão intends to close the agreements soon. Posting on Twitter, the club’s marketing superintendent, José Colagrossi, promised “important announcements” at the Corinthians live to celebrate the 111th anniversary, on September 1st.

In a recent interview with ge, Colagrossi stated that the sponsorships that end at the end of this year, cases of Midea and Positivo, are already being renegotiated.

In 2020, Corinthians received R$ 71 million in sponsorship. For this year, the goal is to surpass the mark of R$ 100 million – the value includes other agreements, in addition to the companies that stamp the marks on the uniform of the men’s soccer team.

Check out the sponsorships for the Corinthians uniform and the validity of each one below:

Ale – Top Front – August 2022

Neo Química Vitamins – Master – December 2025

BMG Bank – Shoulders – December 2026

Midea – Upper Back – December 2021

Positive – Shirt back bar – December 2021

Guaraná Poty – Back of shorts – December 2022

Bet Guys – Sleeves – July 2025

Everyone’s Card – Front of shorts – April 2022