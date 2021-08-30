Corinthians renews sponsorship with ALE; brand now stamp the front top of the shirt

This Monday, Corinthians announced the resumption of the partnership with fuel distributor ALE. The sponsorship, which was in effect from March 2019 to April 2021, continues for another year – the My Timon anticipated the possibility of agreement and brand positioning on the shirt. The new bond is valid for one year, until August 2022.

However, the brand will now print the upper front of official Timon shirts. In addition, ALE also foresees more interaction with the Corinthians fans and relationship actions with customers and owners of gas stations and services. The presence in digital media, by the way, is one of the points that will be explored.

ALE’s Marketing and Retail Director, Diego Pires, highlighted the importance of the company’s role in football as a form of visibility strategy and support for the sport itself.

“This, without a doubt, is a new opportunity for us to be together with the team and continue our customer relationship initiatives. The results over the past few years have been very positive and our expectations remain high with the renewal for another period,” he said .

The president of the Parque São Jorge club, Duílio Monteiro Alves, also celebrated the renewal of the partnership. “Having ALE with us is the certainty of an innovative and restless partnership, with sports marketing actions that give true pride to Corinthians fans, such as the digital series and the walls of the CT. This creative spirit makes Fiel proud and gives us fuel to keep going straight ahead,” he declared.

The report of My Timon found that the board intended to make three announcements on Wednesday, one of them already anticipated on Monday. To know:

Hapvida’s replacement brand in the upper center is Ale Combustíveis, which has already been on the shirt;

The new sponsor of the lower front bar (space, momentarily, occupied by Corinthians TV and which should stay with Mercado Bitcoin);

And a new licensing agreement (which has nothing to do with the shirt).

The three ads will earn Corinthians new money, but far from the R$70 million advertised. The club, however, celebrates the fact that the two new agreements are better than the previous ones, in addition to the uniqueness of the licensing agreement.

