Corinthians squad gets two days of rest and before the training sequence; see schedule

After beating Grêmio 1-0 playing in the South, Corinthians now has more than a week until their next appointment. Thus, the Alvinegro squad gained two days of rest before returning to training.

Sunday and Monday will be without training for Corinthians athletes. After that, the group engages a sequence of seven consecutive days of work at CT Joaquim Grava – see the detailed schedule below.

The Corinthians team will do two training sessions in the afternoon and five in the morning throughout this week. Timão is getting ready to face Juventude, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena and close the first round of Brasileirão.

If within the four lines the next few days will be “stopped”, the backstage must be different. That’s because the club is optimistic about a positive advance in negotiations with Arsenal midfielder Willian. Timão is awaiting termination this Sunday to close negotiations until Monday, when the international window in Brazil ends.

Check out Corinthians’ training schedule for the next few days

sunday august 29 : rest

: rest Monday 30th of August: rest

rest Tuesday, August 31: morning workout

morning workout Wednesday, September 01: afternoon training

afternoon training Thursday, September 2: afternoon training

afternoon training Friday, September 03: morning workout

morning workout Saturday 4th of September: morning workout

morning workout Sunday, September 5th: morning workout

morning workout Monday, September 06: morning workout

morning workout Tuesday, September 07: 9:30 pm – Corinthians x Youth

