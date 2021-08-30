Couple sends R$1,250 invoice to guests who ‘missed’ wedding | World and Science



A couple from Chicago, USA, sent an invoice for US$240 (about R$1,250 in direct payment) to guests who confirmed their presence but did not attend the wedding party. According to the NY Post, Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra McGee, 43, were so angry at the absences that they decided to take action.

In the future sent to guests, the situation is explained. “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed the seat(s) at my wedding reception in the final count. Since you didn’t call or give us proper notification that you wouldn’t attend, this amount is what you get us you must pay for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Contact us and let us know which payment method works for you. Thank you!” says the invoice.

To the NY Post, Doug said that he is not a person who usually takes money from others, but that, in this case, it is not about money, but about the hurt that the guests caused. The ceremony, with over 100 participants, took place at a Resort in Jamaica.

“Four times we asked: Are you available to come? And they kept saying: Yes,” said the groom. “We had to pay up front and it was a wedding held in Jamaica. No one said anything to me or texted me: Hey, we can’t go. That’s all I was asking. but don’t say nothing and still make me pay for you and yours. Four people became eight people. I took it personally,” he said.