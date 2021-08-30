Covid: Brazil has an average of deaths below 700 for the third day in a row – 08/28/2021

Brazil registered an average of covid-19 deaths below 700 for the third consecutive day this Saturday (28). With 656 deaths in the last 24 hours, the index reached 687 deaths/day from the disease in the last week.

This is a level similar to December, before the second wave, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments. Yesterday, the country reached an average of 677, the lowest since December 30, 2020, when it was 668.

It is worth remembering that the moving average of deaths is the daily average of cases calculated based on death data from the last seven days. In this account, the data obtained by the consortium of vehicles are taken into account and not the numbers provided by the Ministry of Health.

23,115 new cases of the disease were also registered, with a total of 20,726,800 diagnoses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In all, the country has already had 578,396,000 deaths. 15 states reported fewer than ten deaths in the last 24 hours.

Despite the slowdown in numbers, experts continue to warn of the importance of maintaining sanitary protocols due to the delta variant.

Three states showed variation with an upward trend in the comparison of the last 14 days. Another seven and the Federal District registered stability and 16 are falling. The general average in Brazil has also been falling for five days. Today, it registered -20%.

This index is compared to even 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend. Above 15%, it is considered that the picture is of acceleration. Between these two levels, the scenario is one of stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-9%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-26%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (29%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-37%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (15%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-31%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (7%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (9%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-6%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 684 new deaths were reported by covid-19 in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, the disease has already caused 579,010 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data provided by the ministry, there were 24,699 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 20,728,605.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,646,400 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 503,195 being followed up.

SP institutes vaccine passport for events with more than 500 people

The City of São Paulo today instituted the decree of the so-called vaccine passport — a document that requires proof of vaccination to enter events. The measure signed by Ricardo Nunes (MDB) is effective from September 1st for concerts, fairs, congresses, games and services with an audience of more than 500 people.

Bars, restaurants and malls will not be required to present a passport.

According to the decree, proof may be done by physical or digital means, available on the VaciVida and ConectSUS platforms.

The passport in the form of QR Code will be available on the E-health application, of the Municipal Health Department. It is also possible to issue the document in print and digital format through the Poupatempo Digital application.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.