CRB x Cruzeiro: Luxa calls Flávio, Nem and Thiago for a challenge at Rei Pelé

Without counting on Marcelo Moreno, called up to defend the Bolivian team in the triple round of Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, Cruzeiro will have Thiago as the starting striker in this Sunday’s (29th) duel, at 16:00, against the CRB, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

The young 18 shirt won the dispute and won coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s preference. Another novelty in the lineup is the entry of Wellington not even as a starter, something that had already been rehearsed by the starring commander, but which depended on the athlete’s physical condition.

Romulo was moved to the right side. With that, the midfield will have a pair of young midfielders: Adriano and Flávio, with Giovanni being the main articulator of the sector.

See the team below:

Cruzeiro is the 14th place in the Brazilian Series B Championship, with 24 points. CRB, in turn, is third, with 36 points and has not lost at home in the current edition of the tournament.

