CSA President Rafael Tenório confirms the departure of coach Ney Franco | soccer

Ney Franco is no longer a CSA coach. This Monday morning, the president of the club, Rafael Tenório, confirmed the departure of the coach to GE AL.

– We talked and agreed on his departure. Ney Franco is no longer the CSA coach.

Ney Franco was announced on July 9th and led the team in 12 matches. There were five wins, two draws and five defeats.

With Ney Franco, CSA won Operário-PR (away), Vitória (home), Confiança (away), Coritiba (home) and Brasil de Pelotas (away). He tied with Vasco (home) and Avaí (home). He was defeated by Goiás (home), Botafogo (away), Remo (away), Náutico (home) and Sampaio Corrêa (away).

CSA started Serie B under the command of Bruno Pivetti, who left the club after losing to CRB, in the 9th round.

On Friday, CSA will face Vila Nova, in King Pelé. The game is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals. Ney Franco leaves the team in 11th place, with 28 points.