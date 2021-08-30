Cuca praises Diego Costa’s debut and cites the group’s strength at Atlético

Atlético-MG pulled out a 1-1 draw against Bragantino, today (29), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The beautiful goal by rookie Diego Costa, who first caught a cross from Sasha to shake goalkeeper Cleiton’s net, guaranteed Galo a precious point and left Alvinegro, current leader of the competition, with four points more than Palmeiras.

For coach Cuca, the debut of the Hispanic-Brazilian, who is still out of rhythm and far from his best form, was good and worth it.

“It was worth it to bring Diego [Costa], even if prematurely, because we understood that this type of game could ask for this type of player. And he was fundamental for this draw in the precise submission he had,” he commented.

Diego Costa has not played in an official match since December 2020. In the City of Rooster the striker trained for nine days before wearing the Atletico shirt for the first time in a game.

Despite the praise for the star, new to the club, Cuca highlighted the importance of other pieces of Atlético-MG in the game against Bragantino, at the expense of a journalist’s question, who cited the issue related to the selection of Hulk by the attacking sides and Diego Centralized coast.

“Savarino played well, Vargas played well, Keno came in well, better than at other times. Nathan came in well, Guga came in well, Sasha came in very well. So, we can’t think of how I’m going to do it to play these two. We have all these players with potential to be explored. I’m going to think about all of them in the best way and now, in these 15 days, condition who has to condition. As is the case with Keno, as is the case with Diego Costa and others work harder. For these, there is practically no time off,” he analyzed.

Rooster’s next game will only be on September 12th, as the team will be out of action due to FIFA dates. The opponent will be Fortaleza, another team from the top of the leaderboard in the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled to take place at the Castelão stadium, in Ceará, at 4 pm (GMT).