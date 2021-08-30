Dancers pay homage to Faustão with Online Confidential Archive; watch · TV news

One of the attractions of the extinct Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), the dancers made a video to honor and thank Fausto Silva for the opportunities they received at Globo thanks to him. The content was made available on a closed link on YouTube with the name “Arquivo Confidencial do Faustão”, but became public this Sunday (29) when it was shared by Luciana Cardoso.

Faustão’s wife posted the ballerinas’ statements on Instagram. “Thank you for the words,” wrote the former producer of Domingão. She marked all the dancers that appear in the tribute.

In the video, the dancers praised Fausto Silva’s generosity and teachings. Jaque Ciocci, Nathália Zannin, Thayna Cupertino, Natalia Trevisan, Fran Pimenta, Carol Miarelli and Nathália Ramos were some of those who appeared in the Confidential Archive.

Daiane de Paula was one who left a statement. A former basketball player, she joined Domingão do Faustão as a dancer in 2016. Two years later, she became a reporter for the crowd and started to participate in the attraction’s merchandising actions. In 2019, she was promoted again and became a production assistant.

“If I’m here talking to you [Faustão] today it’s thanks to you, who told me to take a heart test. I went there to do it, I operated and I am here alive and in good health. Just to summarize,” said Daiane.

In June, after Fausto Silva left Globo, 19 dancers who formed the ballet were placed in the refrigerator. Only the eight who were cast as Super Dance of the Famous teachers continued to appear regularly on the show. Some were also called to perform in musical numbers.

The new Domingão, which debuts on September 5th under the command of Luciano Huck, will not have dancers. In 2022, Fausto Silva will debut in Band.

Watch below the video made by the dancers and shared by Luciana Cardoso, wife of Faustão: