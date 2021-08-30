Dandara Mariana, Paolla Oliveira and Rodrigo Simas dance samba and waltz in the final of ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ | Super Dance of the Famous

Heart in mouth, cheering crowds and lots of positive energy for the three finalists! The day has come to find out who will be the great champion of the Super Dance of the Famous, the special edition that brought together the best from all seasons of the reality show. Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia, Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo, and Rodrigo Simas and Nathalia Ramos they perform in two rhythms: samba and waltz. The best of the night takes home the grand champion’s trophy and a brand new car. Follow and see who will be the winner this Sunday, 8/29! 💃🕺
Paolla Oliveira, Dandara Mariana and Rodrigo Simas dance samba in the final of ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
Participants are evaluated by Ana Maria Braga, Rebecca Andrade and Alexandre Pires in the artistic jury. As for the technician, the notes were due to Carlinhos de Jesus and Claudia Motta.
Ana Maria Braga draws the order of presentations for the ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ Final
💃🕺 Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia
Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia dance a waltz at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ (2) — Photo: Globo
In rehearsals, Dandara Mariana remembered her 15 years when rehearsing the waltz. On stage, the artist was bold and entered blindfolded, surprising the judges with her beautiful performance. The couple showed great elegance and harmony during the waltz to the sound of the hit “Lago dos Cisnes”.
“We have the representation of love on stage, a love blind with passion, full of sensitivity, I understood the story. I found everything! I loved it! Congratulations!”, said Ana Maria Braga.
Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia dance the waltz
Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia dance a waltz at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
🏅 artistic jury: 09/10/10
🏅 technical jury: 10/10
💃🕺 Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos
Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos dance a waltz at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
“Valsa do Imperador” was the song that rocked Rodrigo and Nathália’s choreography. The duo showed a lot of confidence on stage and was much applauded. The jury loved what they saw and the duo rated the round with a 10 from all the judges.
“Your performance was beautiful! I’m impressed by your skill with dancing, you look like a dancer. The delicacy that puts her down. Beautiful presentation”, said Carlinhos.
Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos dance a waltz
Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos dance a waltz at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
🏅 artistic jury: 10/10/10
🏅 technical jury: 10/10
💃🕺 Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo
Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo dance a waltz at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
Paolla and Leandro danced on the program’s stage with the song “O Quebra-Nozes”. The actress and her partner brought an elegance that left everyone speechless. The looks of the two and the lightness in the dance drew the attention of the jury who even commented that the two seemed to be floating at that moment.
“Paolla, how beautiful it is to see you dancing!”, admired Alexandre Pires.
Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo dance a waltz
Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo dance a waltz in the final of the Super Dança dos Famosos — Photo: Globo
🏅 artistic jury: 10/10/10
🏅 Technical Jury: 10/10
💃🕺 Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia
Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia dance samba at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
Dandara told in the rehearsal that he has a family relationship with samba. With a lot of swing, joy and samba in the foot, she made the family proud. Dandara and Diego gave a show on stage to the sound of “O Sol Nascerá”.
“Wonderful, what strength, determination, variety of steps. You’re a blast. This is Brazil”, praised Alexandre Pires.
Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia dance samba
Dandara Mariana and Diego Maia dance samba at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
🏅 Artistic Jury: 10/10/10
🏅 technical jury: 10/10
💃🕺 Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos
Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos dance samba at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
Rodrigo and Nathália presented a beautiful choreography with great joy in the song “A Voz do Morro”.
“It felt like I was seeing a show! It made me smile the entire time. Ten with praise!”, praised Ana Maria Braga.
Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos dance samba
Rodrigo Simas and Nathália Ramos dance samba at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
🏅 artistic jury: 10/10/10
🏅 technical jury: 10/10
💃🕺 Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo
Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo dance samba at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
“O Amanhã” was the song that set the tone for the performance of Paolla and Leandro, who exhibited a beautiful gafieira samba. The actress even sent her message at the end of her choreography. Ana Maria Braga was moved by what she saw.
“It was beautiful to see the energy, the interpretation. I know what it’s like to train a lot to do perfect and you guys did it”, praised Rebeca.
Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo dance samba
Paolla Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo dance samba at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
🏅 artistic jury: 10/10/10
🏅 Technical Jury: 10/10