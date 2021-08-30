Daniel Rocha talks about João Lucas de Império: “It wasn’t easy”

In the air like the John Lucas in Empire, soap opera at 9 pm by Aguinaldo Silva rerun by TV Globo, Daniel Rocha declared that the son of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) and Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) has no similarities with him.

“It’s very different from me and everything I’ve ever done. I had to understand all the complexity first to be able to create the character later. It wasn’t easy, but I consider it my best work in a soap opera”, explained the star in an interview with journalist Gabriela Duarte, from Gshow.

The artist revealed that the atmosphere behind the work was very good. “It was a delight, a very important period for me. I’ve always wanted to do a soap opera by Aguinaldo, Papinha’s direction (Rogério Gomes) was amazing because he has the ability to extract the best from each actor, each actress, and I was on set with people I’ve always admired”, praised the artist.

Unlike the youngest son of the Commander, Daniel doesn’t think about fatherhood so soon. “Right now I’m a great uncle and godfather. For now I have no desire to be a father. Today, fear also influences. With everything that is happening in the world and in the country, it is even more difficult to think about the possibility of being a father”, concluded.