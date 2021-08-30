Dataprev releases consultation of those approved in the next installments of emergency aid

Beneficiaries of the emergency aid program will be able to carry out the consultation at the Dataprev to find out if they were approved in the next payment installments.

A new round of aid will begin to be paid and with it the period for reviewing and contesting registrations begins. Dataprev will release the consultation portal so that the population can check if they will benefit. The procedure must be done over the internet and requires the identification of the holder.

How to consult?

To find out if you will receive payment, you need to access the portal consultaauxilio.dataprev.gov.br and inform the CPF number, full name and date of birth. Once that’s done, click on the ‘I’m not a robot’ tab and confirm the analysis.

After that, you have to wait for the loading the page to receive the payment information or that the data is not in the public system.

What to do if you have not been included in the emergency aid extension

Those who were denied emergency aid in 2021 had until July 3 to request a benefit review.

However, among several complaints about the system that was down, many people were unable to ask for the correction. Those who missed the deadline to contest emergency aid will need to wait for a new period to open.

This is because the government does a monthly fine-combing of the benefit, which is verified by Dataprev in order to analyze any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

There is still no information disclosed until the moment when the new benefit contestation date will be opened.

What is the amount paid for 2021 emergency aid?

The amount of the benefit varies according to the composition of the family. If you only have one member, the benefit is BRL 150 a month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the value of BRL 250.

Families that are headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the value is BRL 375.

Who will be excluded from payment?

Citizen hired with a formal contract while receiving the benefit;

Citizens who receive unemployment insurance, social security benefits or assistance from the Federal Government;

Death of the beneficiary;

Receipt of pension;

Recipient’s arrest; and

Military or middle class applicants.

