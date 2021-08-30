David Neres is leaving Ajax, says director; São Paulo can do well if there is a business

This Sunday (29), the former attacking midfielder Mark Overmars, who works as the director of the Ajax, told ESPN Netherlands that two players could be leaving in these final days of transfer window. They are striker David Neres and left-back Tagliafico, who have been with the club since 2017 and 2018, respectively.









Overmars also stressed that the possibility of the Brazilian remaining is very small: “There is real interest in players. At the moment, there is a lot of competition in our attack, so it would be nice if that (David Neres sale) happened. There is little chance of Neres staying”, declared the former player, who also said that anything could happen in the coming days.

In the 5-0 rout over Vitesse, by the Dutch Championship, both Neres and Tagliafico started the match on the bench, entering only in the second half. Another Brazilian, who was also revealed in the São Paulo, shook the nets: Antony. He scored the first of five goals scored by Ajax this Sunday (29).

David Neres appeared at São Paulo in 2016, and played only seven games, with three goals scored. After being featured in the 2017 U-20 South American Championship with the Brazilian team, Ajax made a proposal of 15 million euros (R$ 50.7 million) for the player, and Tricolor ended up accepting, still keeping 20% of the pass.

In the sale of Antony to the same Dutch club, which took place in January 2020, São Paulo also sold the percentage referring to Neres, being able to profit only from the solidarity mechanism determined by FIFA, for being the forming club. Remembering that the transfer window closes next Tuesday (31).