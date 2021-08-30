“Defined in the details”, says Kleina about Ponte’s defeat by Vasco | black Bridge

Coach Gilson Kleina considered that the defeat of black Bridge 2-0 for Vasco, this Sunday afternoon, in São Januário, was defined in the “details” and cited the moves of the two goals from Vasco to defend their position:

– We beat the whole week that we knew about the opponent’s moment. We knew they were going to compete, and that we had to match. I see that we started well, the first scoring chances were for Ponte. I even told them here. One thing we have to learn away from home is knowing that we had courage and confidence, but when we were controlling the game, we didn’t enjoy it. A victory for Vasco that was defined in detail. Our team’s first goal was coming out on the right side, we lost the sector, Thiago went out to cover, we didn’t fill the area. Then, in the second goal, a deviation that took from Ivan. The ball was also at our feet, with a promising attack, but we made the wrong decision and conceded the goal.

Kleina also acknowledged that Ponte had fallen in performance after the break. The first half was balanced, with real chances for both sides, but in the final stage Macaca only started to threaten Vasco in the final minutes, when the score was 2-0.

– Fact too. Second half we were not able to sustain, so much so that we made the exchanges. Léo Jabá and Zeca played a control game, when we managed to correct it, Zeca tried to build from the inside, we made the fit, but the athletes wore out. Even with 2-0, we tried to score to enter the game, but once again we couldn’t make this victory away from home.

With the result, Macaca reached the seventh defeat in 11 games away from Campinas in Série B, in addition to four draws. It is the worst visitor in the competition, with only four out of 33 possible (12.12% success).

– We have to learn one thing outside the house: normally, you don’t create so many chances. But we had 15 submissions and some real chances. We have to have that killing mentality when we’re good in the game. Today you don’t control the game all the time. It’s a very big chess game.

The coach also commented on the change made in the starting lineup, with the entry of Marcos Júnior in place of Vini Locatelli: .

– Marcos Júnior was going to score a great goal today, in a very interesting move, he attacked the last line. It draws attention for the features it has. When we arrived, his only game for Ponte had been at right-back. We understand that he can do the middle, also talking to the player. We are winning one more player, one more option. When the opponent’s strategy changed, we switched.

With 22 points, Ponte remains outside the relegation zone, but now just one point away from sticking. The next challenge will be on Friday, against Sampaio Corrêa, at 7pm, at Majestoso.

– Now it’s time to think about Sampaio. A team that, for some years, has been doing good championships in Serie B. May we react as quickly as possible in our domains to make the important victories for our intentions – commented Kleina.

See other statements from the coach:

– The goals we conceded faltered, but we also had merit in the game. We played a difficult game, we knew the pressure was on the opponent. Unfortunately we lost another game with full scoring conditions.

– The error has to be collective. It’s my mistake, we pass it on to the athletes. We knew that Lisca would put pressure on when the ball was released, and I encouraged us to have the posture of playing, without abusing the kick. But we made mistakes and, away from home, we are paying a high price. It’s trying to fix that, players are trying to do the best they can.