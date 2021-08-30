Denial singer dies of covid-19 in UK

Musician Marcus Birks died, at 40 years of age, last Friday (27) after contracting covid-19. A native of England, Birks propagated anti-vaccine speeches and denied the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the BCC and British newspaper The Daily Mail, the singer came to believe that he was immune to the complications of covid-19 by having a training routine — five times a week. The idea is similar to that of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), issued in April 2020 and later in 2021 to minimize the risks of transmitting the virus.

Marcus Birks was admitted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire, England. In bed, he told the BBC that he was “shocked” by the effects of covid-19, as it was difficult for him to contract any illnesses.

Hospitalized, the singer said he would advise anyone to take the vaccine against covid, according to the British broadcaster.

The first thing I’m going to tell my whole family is [ir] get the vaccine and everyone you meet. Marcus Birks

He started to have flu-like symptoms and got worse quickly, being hospitalized due to breathing difficulties.

Birks had already regretted the anti-vaccination and denial statements back in August, while he was referred to the hospital’s ICU. The singer stated that he was not vaccinated.

When you feel like you can’t breathe enough, it’s the scariest feeling in the world. Marcus Birks

The musician’s companion, Lis, is pregnant and lamented the death via social networks. Alongside him, they made the duo The Chameleonz.

The pain I feel as I write this is unbearable, my heart has been ripped out, my soul and world completely and utterly destroyed. My husband, my best friend, my soul mate Marcus passed away yesterday morning, we have been together for more than half my life since I was 16 and married for 10 years, and I completely loved him and adored him for the 17 whole years. lis

She thanked her for all the messages she had received since her husband’s hospitalization.

Lis chose not to mention the old position of Marcus, her husband for 10 years.

Marcus was the most amazing man, caring, loving, loyal, selfless and proud and all he wanted to do was help as many people as he could. This, in itself, showed what a pure heart and soul he possessed. I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support over the past few weeks. Marcus was really amazed at how many of you sent his regards to him. lis

*With information from the BBC