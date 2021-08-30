Denialist and anti-vaccine, singer dies at age 40 a victim of Covid-19 after thinking he was immune from playing sports – Monet

+



Marcus Birks and his wife Lis (left) and the singer at the hospital (Photo: facebook reproduction)

Musician Marcus Birks, famous for his anti-vaccine and denial statements about the pandemic, died a victim of Covid at the age of 40. The singer, who formed the dance music duo The Chameleonz with his wife Lis, also appeared in the competitive reality Bad Lads Army on English TV. Marcus, who believed he was immune to the disease by exercising five times a week, makes his wife pregnant.

Marcus and Lis Birks (Photo: facebook reproduction)

The singer was under intensive care with flu-like symptoms and blood clots after testing positive for coronavirus. Hospitalized, the 40-year-old musician even said he was “shocked” that he was so sick because of his healthy lifestyle. He also said he regretted being “half ignorant” about vaccines and “delaying” his immunizations. He died at Royal Stoke University Hospital on Friday.

Marcus and Lis Birks (Photo: facebook reproduction)

His pregnant wife, Lis, paid tribute to her husband, writing, “My heart has been completely ripped out and I don’t know how you can handle so much pain and heartache.” Marcus, a native of Leek, Staffordshire, propagated his skepticism about vaccines and thought he couldn’t get sick because he ate healthy and exercised five times a week. However, after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month, he said his symptoms progressively worsened and he ended up being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Marcus Birks (Photo: facebook reproduction)

In an interview from his hospital bed on Aug. 11, he said his condition was a shock because he rarely got sick. Marcus also called for other Covid skeptics to be assaulted. “If you didn’t get sick, you don’t think you’re going to get sick, so listen to things,” he told the BBC. “When you feel like you can’t breathe enough, it’s the scariest feeling in the world. I was kind of ignorant about it and just put it off. vaccine. And as soon as I get it, I’ll definitely do it.”

Marcus and Lis Birks (Photo: facebook reproduction)

Marcus was a minority in the region where he lived. Leek already has 90 percent of the population vaccinated, above the national average. Even so, he chose not to be immunized, ended up infected and left his wife Lis – to whom he had been married for 10 years – pregnant. In a social media tribute, she wrote: “Marcus was the most amazing man, caring, loving, loyal, selfless and proud and all he wanted to do was help as many people as he could. what a pure heart and soul he possessed. I would like to thank you all for your kind words and support over the past few weeks. Marcus was truly amazed at how many of you sent his regards.”