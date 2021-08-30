Diego Costa celebrates Atlético debut with goal: ‘I know the ball’

Atlético-MG has assembled a squad for the 2021 season and among the stars hired by Galo is striker Diego Costa, a Hispanic-Brazilian with distinguished passages for the national team of Spain, Atlético de Madrid (ESP) and Chelsea (ING). The new shirt 19 of the team alvinegro made his debut at a high level even out of rhythm, and scored a great goal in the tie 1-1 with Bragantino, in the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted it, which was to win the three points. But, personally, debuting after being out of action for so long, without playing, coming back and being able to score. No matter how much experience you have or years of playing professionally, it’s always good to get confidence. I hope that in this time that we’ll be stuck — no games — on the FIFA date to get a little more physical,” said Diego Costa, who hasn’t played since December 2020, in an interview with the Sportv channel.

The 32-year-old forward, even with eight months of inactivity — in official games — worked with the Athletic squad in Rooster City for nine days before his debut, tonight (29). The player spoke about the goal scored, the time on the ball he demonstrated and his adaptation to Brazilian football.

“Field is a matter of playing, I know the ball. It was a perfect cross, I was well positioned and I was fortunate to be able to score. God has blessed me at this moment and I hope to be able to help the team to conquer the points”, he celebrated.

Diego Costa played almost 72% of the total time of the second half, which lasted 49 minutes in the referee’s marking. For the striker, the level of the match was good and he will do everything to adapt as quickly as possible to the football played in Brazil.

“It’s all new. It was the first game, I played for 20, 30 minutes, I don’t know [na verdade, atuou por 35 minutos]. Brazilian football is known worldwide for the players it has, the quality of the players. It’s no different, you can see that the staff has above-average quality. I’ll adapt as soon as possible to get into the rhythm of the Brazilian Championship,” he commented.