Diego Costa debuts with great goal and Atlético-MG draws with Bragantino

A duel between two teams fighting at the top of the table could only be a fast-paced, disputed and even nervous game. Thus, Bragantino and Atlético-MG were 1 to 1, tonight (29), at the Abi Nabi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The goals of the match, valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, were scored by Nathan Silva, against — in favor of Bragantino — and by rookie Diego Costa, for Galo.

The result makes Bragantino stay in fourth place with 32 points, three behind the vice-leadership, currently occupied by Palmeiras. Galo, who remains the leader, reaches 39 points and is four points away from Verdão.

Bragantino took the lead

The first half showed the essence of the playing style of both teams. Bragantino and Atlético-MG played a very fast game, with a lot of competitiveness and focus. Bragantino had less volume, but that did not reduce their delivery in marking, which made it difficult for Galo to attack.

Bragança Paulista’s team managed to surprise Cuca’s team in a fortuitous move, as defender Nathan Silva deflected a pass attempt by Cuello inside the area, and sent it against his own goal. And that was how the Massa Bruta team opened the scoring.

cock with more volume

In the first half alone, Atlético-MG’s passing accuracy reached more than 90%, while Bragantino had 86%. What really caught my attention were the submissions. Galo in wide domain, but little effectiveness in this regard, kicked 11 times, against only two of Braga.

For the second half, Cuca’s charge in the locker room was to improve more actions in the last third of the field. Precisely because of the error in finishing the moves, in the mistakes in finishing. With more volume and requiring a lot of concentration from Bragantino, the team alvinegro, even so, managed to tie, despite the difficulty to pass the defensive line of Bragantino.

Diego Costa debuts with a goal

At 14 minutes into the second half, Cuca promoted the debut of forward Diego Costa. Ex-Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Chelsea (ING) and the selection of Spain, the center forward moved well in the offensive sector, bothered the defense of Bragantino and even tried a bicycle attempt to try the goal 24 minutes into the second stage. However, the move was invalidated by the referee, who called the foul because of a dangerous move.

What really mattered was the goal of the Hispanic-Brazilian. With so much effort to score, star Diego Costa made his debut and did what he was hired for: goal. And a nice goal, 39 minutes into the second half, after a cross by Eduardo Sasha.

200 times Arthur

One of the highlights of the team from Bragança Paulista, midfielder Arthur reaches an expressive mark in his career. As he entered the field against Atlético-MG, the player completed 200 games in his career. At 23, the young midfielder has already worn the jerseys of Palmeiras (10J), Novorizontino (5J), Londrina (39J), Bahia (57J), and now Red Bull Bragantino (89J).

old acquaintances

On Bragantino’s side, there are several players with great knowledge of Atlético-MG, either because of the passage of athletes for the club itself or because they have experienced the local rivalry on the Cruzeiro side. Goalkeeper Cleiton and forward Alerrandro, from Massa Bruta, were revealed by Galo. Defender Fabrício Bruno, left-back Edimar and defensive midfielder Jadsom have already played for Raposa.

game timeline

At 15 minutes into the first half, Bragantino opened the scoring with the help of defender Nathan Silva. The defender of the Minas Gerais team tried to cut a cross from Cuello, but ended up putting the ball into his own goal: 1-0.

39 minutes into the second half, rookie of the night, Diego Costa, took advantage of Sasha’s cross and, with a beautiful shot from Cleiton’s angle, made everything equal: 1 to 1.

DATASHEET

RB BRAGANTINO 1 X 1 ATHLETIC-MG

Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista

Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Date: August 29, 2021 (Sunday)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (SC) and Thiago HN Correa Farinha (SC)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Goals: Nathan Silva (against, at 15′ 1st T); Diego Costa (39′ 2nd T)

Yellow card: Tchê Tchê, Sasha (CAM); Jadsom, Aderlan, Léo Ortiz (BGT)

Red card: there was no

RB BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Ramires, Praxedes (Vitinho) and Arthur; Alerrandro (Hurtado) and Cuello (Helinho). Technician: Maurício Barbieri

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Eduardo Sasha), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho (Nathan) and Nacho (Guga); Savarino (Diego Costa), Vargas (Keno) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.