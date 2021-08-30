Digital scams are the most victims for Pix, expert alerts

The new measures announced by the Central Bank (BC) for Pix are necessary to increase the security of transactions. The assessment is by the specialist in Technology and Digital Security Arthur Igreja.

In an interview with CNN, he pointed out that concern about the growth of lightning hijackings using Pix to rob victims motivated the BC to make changes in the payment method.

“They are trying to find a balance between usability and security. We will have to monitor for the next few months to find out if the new rules will be enough”, he says.

Blocking times for transfers, limiting values ​​and even choosing recipients are among the actions that the BC presented this Friday to improve the security of the payment system.

Data from the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat show that lightning kidnappings increased 40% in the first seven months of 2021.

Although the Civil Police associate the crime with the payment modality implemented by BC in November, Arthur Igreja says that digital scams are still the ones that make more victims for Pix.

“We have two movements that happened simultaneously. On the one hand, the ‘WhatsApp hijacking,’ which in Brazil victimized millions of people. In addition, there are those who create accounts to pretend to be third parties”, explains the expert.

Church also points to the fake websites, which pose as stores known to the public, as another means used by swindlers to get Pix downloads.

The expert points out that Pix keys with personal data, such as CPF, should be avoided, because, in case of data theft, the information can be used by criminals. However, he remembers that the key is only used to receive funds, it is not possible to access bank accounts with it alone.

For him, it is possible that BC implements even more resources to increase Pix security.

“We have to remember that technology is neither good nor bad, it depends on the use made of it. The Central Bank is trying to respond and, if this measure is not enough, it seems to me that, in the future, they can adopt even stricter measures, with more authentication factors.”