Diogo Nogueira appears kissing Paolla Oliveira’s neck

Diogo Nogueira celebrated Paolla Oliveira’s victory in “Super Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) with a romantic click. In an Instagram post, the artist appears kissing his girlfriend’s neck.

“A week like this… Full of love for you! Congratulations, my champion,” wrote the samba dancer.

The couple took over the relationship last month during a Diogo concert. In the semifinals of the program, Paolla dedicated her dances to two people: a godfather, who was hospitalized, and her “hurricane”.

Tiago Leifert soon joked that he wanted to know more about the hurricane, but fans have already assumed that it was the samba dancer.

The artist made a point of solving all doubts when commenting on the publication in which Paolla celebrates qualifying for the final. He wrote: “My Flower of Cane” and added hurricane emojis.