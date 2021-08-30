Discount on the electricity bill will benefit those who reduce between 10% and 20% of consumption

BRASILIA — The government is finalizing the details of the program that will give incentives to residential and small business customers (which are served by energy distributors) to voluntarily reduce their electricity consumption. Under the program, whoever reduces consumption by at least 10% would earn a discount on electricity bills. The rate bonus must be worth up to a 20% reduction — above that there would be no benefits.
The measure is part of the government’s actions on account of the water crisis, the worst in 91 years, which threatens the supply of electricity. The exact amount of the discount is still being refined by technicians from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The goal is for the program to start in September and extend until April.
Until Friday, the government was working with the prospect of a bonus of R$ 1 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy volume above the 10% target. This amount, however, was considered too onerous for the electricity system, and the final discount will be lower. The final value is not defined and should be discussed this Monday.
The discount will be paid to anyone who saves above the 10% range. Therefore, below that, there would be no discount — just the normal reduction due to the drop in consumption.
For example, if a family consumes 200kWh of energy per month, it should reduce this consumption to a range between 160 and 180kWh. In a scenario in which a discount of R$0.50 per kWh is applied, this family would earn R$5 as a bonus on the account for reducing consumption by 10%. For a 20% savings, the discount would be R$10.
For a comparison, the average tariff paid by residential consumers today is R$ 0.60 per kWh (amount that is added by charges and taxes).
To calculate the percentage of savings, the comparison will start based on a monthly average of consumption for the months of September, October and November 2020. Thus, the period of more intense restrictions on mobility due to the pandemic is excluded, which could distort the mean.
There will be no government contribution to finance the program. The resources to pay for this discount will come from the System Service Charge (ESS), an obligation that is charged on electricity bills.
Therefore, the bonus will be borne by the consumers themselves, both those served by the distributors and those operating in the so-called free market, such as industries.
While preparing a program for voluntary reduction of consumption, the government and the National Electric Energy Agency must announce by Tuesday a new readjustment in red flag 2 (additional charged on electricity bills). Today, an additional R$ 9.49 is charged for every 100 kWh. The value should be set to almost R$15 per 100 kWh.
The ESS, today, banks very expensive thermoelectric plants. For this reason, government officials say the program can be beneficial to the electricity sector because it will exchange expensive generation for lower consumption.
The final balance, according to one authority, is that the electricity system as a whole will be less expensive to operate if a significant number of distributors’ customers adhere to the voluntary reduction in consumption and achieve at least 10% savings.
Meanwhile, the situation continues to deteriorate. The National Electric System Operator (ONS) estimates that the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs will reach the end of September with only 15.4% of the storage capacity — far below the level verified on the same date last year ( 32.9%) and until 2001, when there was energy rationing (20.7%). The Southeast/Midwest subsystem is considered the main water reservoir in the country.
The 10% to 20% reduction in energy consumption is the same that was determined for federal public agencies — which are obliged to reduce.