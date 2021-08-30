Doctor is removed after discussion with nurse during duty

The discussion between the two professionals was witnessed by patients admitted to the health unit

In a video recorded at dawn this Sunday (29), a doctor and a nurse discuss in the presence of patients inside the Polyclinic Cosme Silva, located in the Pintolândia neighborhood, west of Boa Vista.

In the video it is not clear the reason for the discussion, but in the audio the nurse says ??I’m going to play in the groups??, and the doctor answers: ??You can film my conduct and put it in the press??.

The discussion between the two continues and the nurse says: ??Don’t touch me??, the doctor responds saying: ??I’m not touching you. Understand well?

The nurse asks: ??What, why are you yelling at me??. A nurse arrives and pulls the nurse by the coat. The doctor says: ??Do you report me? Put yourself in your place. What are you thinking? I’m the doctor here??

SESAU ?? On this case, Sesau (Secretary of State for Health) sent the following note to Folha. Check it out in full:

The Department of Health informs that the fact mentioned was verified with the direction of the Unit. It emphasizes that the doctor was removed and the two professionals will be heard by the management.

Sesau reiterates that it does not condone any type of inappropriate conduct that disrespects the norms of the Public Administration, during professional activities, and always reinforces the importance of professional ethics and good service provision among employees.

In this sense, it guides the entire team to maintain good working relationships in the exercise of public activity.