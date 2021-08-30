Dony de Nuccio talks about leaving TV Globo and retiring from journalism

Dony De Nuccio had been playing host since he was 8 years old, and at 12 he recorded a video for Silvio Santos asking for a job at SBT. It took 25 years for the journalist to achieve his childhood dream. Today, he takes charge of the program “Bake Off Brasil – Cereja do Bolo”, after passing through the main stands of TV Globo.

My departure from Globo came only to accomplish something I had already anticipated. He planned to migrate to entertainment. Once I managed to make a career of which I am very proud, I understood that a cycle with a golden key in journalism had ended there. I left Globo at the right time. My cycle in journalism has already been successfully completed.

Dony De Nuccio runs ‘Jornal Hoje’ on TV Globo Image: Playback/TV Globo

De Nuccio’s departure from the Rio station, however, was surrounded by controversy. The former presenter of “Jornal Hoje” had confidential information “leaked” and would have broken TV Globo’s Code of Ethics and Conduct by accepting an advertising contract. In interviews, he said that “his life had been turned into hell”. All this is in the past, explains:

I don’t harbor grievances about TV Globo, I keep gratitude. It was a fruitful, productive relationship and I carry with me good memories of what I experienced there.

Dony de Nuccio talks about the ‘less serious side’ in entertainment Image: Reproduction/Instagram

‘Lesser’ side earns praise

In entertainment, Dony De Nuccio appeared for the first time as a participant in the “Bake Off Brasil”, winning the competition. Afterwards, he led the first season of “Te Devo Essa Brasil”, also on SBT. The distant experiences of a TV news program, appearing more relaxed, have yielded praise:

I get a lot of messages from people saying that I seemed to be very serious before. It’s just that journalism shows only a piece of my personality, that of the ‘bench’, reading the news. Now the audience can see a more faithful portrait of who I am, and that’s amazing. They are actually getting to know more about me.

Dony reaffirms that the transition on TV is the result of “two decades of passion for communication”:

I played host when I was a kid. I have always been passionate about television and communication. Journalism came with me in my academic background and trajectory, but now I’m passionate about entertainment. I see myself wearing ‘another hat’.

Dony De Nuccio talks about the future on TV Image: Reproduction/Instagram

And the future?

With a contract on SBT for each project, Dony De Nuccio does not rule out working on any other channel. But the presenter—who recently revealed he’s going to be a dad for the first time—doesn’t bother to rush things.