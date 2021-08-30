Dourados receives actions from Cidade Empreendedora with free courses – Dourados Agora

Dourados will receive as of Monday (30) another action promoted through the Entrepreneurial City program, which takes four trucks equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and will offer the population free courses in the areas of Digital Transformation, Waste Reduction, Bakery and Civil Construction.

According to Mayor Alan Guedes, the initiative seeks to help commerce and businessmen in the municipality to grow and recover at this time of pandemic. “These are free courses for everyone who works in the commercial region of the city. Each course will have different purposes and it is up to each one how many courses will participate”, he pointed out.

The Entrepreneurial City program is a program carried out by Sebrae, in conjunction with the municipality and the Fiems System, through Senai. Each mobile unit will be in the city for a fixed time and will follow a different schedule.

Each training will have about 4 hours of classes focused on the area of ​​Digital Transformation, the first truck remains in the city from this Monday (30th) until September 1st and offers the following courses: Introduction to digital marketing for the entrepreneur ; Introduction to media management fundamentals; Use of the Internet to leverage your business; Service management for Whatsapp; and New technologies – augmented reality.

During the same period, the truck dedicated to Waste Reduction will be in the city, which offers a course aimed at sensitizing entrepreneurs about how it is possible, through quality and management tools, to reduce waste of water, energy and inputs, optimizing the production process, lasting 4 hours of class.

Between the 4th and 9th of October, the Bakery Cart remains in Dourados with the following training: Basic Bakery Fundamentals; Introduction to the Manufacturing of Bakery and Confectionery Products; Introduction to Panettone Manufacturing; Introduction to Making German Cucas; Introduction to Sweet Bread Making; Introduction to Cooking Techniques in Industrial Kitchen. The courses in this trailer will last for 8 hours of class.

In October, the Civil Construction mobile unit will be in the city and between October 5th and 11th, courses on Notions of Safety Installations – Electric Fences will be offered; Notions of Security Installations – Video Monitoring; Basic notions of “Husband for Rent”; Notions of Coating Conventional Painting; Notions of Flooring and Coatings Application; and Notions of Hydraulic Repairs. Each training lasts 8 hours of class.

The Digital Transformation truck will be parked at Praça Antônio João, in the city center, while the truck dedicated to Waste Reduction will be at the Jorge Antônio Salomão Sports Complex, on Rua Cafelândia, Jardim Água Boa. The courses will be offered from Monday to Saturday, in the morning, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and in the afternoon, from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm, according to the workload of each training.

Registration for training must be done in advance. More information can be obtained through the Entrepreneur Room in Dourados, just call (67) 3410-5613. More information about the Cidade Empreendedora program can be obtained by calling 0800 570 0800.