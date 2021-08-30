Dr. Jairo · 12 habits that can harm your sex life and how to avoid them

A healthy mind, a healthy body… and good sex! To have an active and satisfying sex life you also need to be in good health. Thus, taking care of the diet, the body and the emotional will make all the difference in bed. To give you strength, here is a list of bad habits and tips on how to eliminate or improve them. Check out:

1. You eat poorly

If you have an addiction to junk food, you are filling your body with too many refined carbohydrates, simple sugars, and saturated and trans fats. This can decrease blood flow and affect performance during sex. Reduce or cut this type of diet and opt for more fruits, vegetables and vegetable proteins (nuts, beans and tofu). A healthy eating plan will give you more energy for sex.

2. You eat too much salt

When salty foods are part of your diet, you are more likely to have high blood pressure, which can lower your libido. Stay away from prepackaged foods, which are often high in sodium, and watch how much salt you add to dishes. Instead, add flavor with herbs and spices.

3. You get stressed

Constant tension and worry wear you out – at all. When you flood your body with stress hormones for a long period of time, it damages your health and also decreases your desire to have sex. Try to figure out what’s stressing you out so you can think of the best way to handle it. It’s also a good idea to set aside time to relieve stress regularly — a walk in the park, a yoga class, or watching your favorite comedy.

4. You skip foreplay

Improving sex can make it better. In a survey of nearly 8,700 people, both men and women said sex lasted longer when they included more types of stimulation beforehand. What can speed up the process? Oral sex and masturbation.

5. You are out of time

When life gets hectic, sex can sometimes be the first thing off your “to do” list. But intimacy in your relationship should be a priority. Scheduling sex may sound like a treat, but it can help. Try marking a date on your calendars and stick to it.

You may be too busy and giving little importance to your personal life – iStock

6. You repeat yourself

Sometimes, repeated magic in sex becomes obsolete and it’s just a matter of getting into a rut. That is, you can be in a rut and not even realize it. So mix it up: try out new positions or have sex in a place or at a time you don’t usually do. Or try adding new alternatives like massage or sex toys to your routine.

7. You don’t speak up

If there’s something in your sex life that’s bothering you or if you have ideas about new things you’d like to try, talk about it. If you’re concerned about how your partner would handle the conversation, try to shape what you want around your feelings and reactions. It might help if you start your sentences with “I” instead of “you”.

8. You speak ill of your body

The messages you tell yourself or hear from others about your body make a big difference in how confident you feel. When these messages are negative, your self-image takes a hit, as does your sex drive. If your default mode is to put yourself down, stop that and try to focus on what you like about yourself. Pamper yourself and spend time with people who make you feel good.

9. You drink too much

A glass of wine or beer can help you relax, but a binge can make you fall down and let yourself down. Men, in particular, can have performance problems when they have too much alcohol in their system. So, drink in moderation.

10. You “save” yourself by sleeping

If you don’t sleep, you can lose your libido. One study found that women who slept more tended to have more (and better) sex.

11. You don’t take care of the waist

Is your scale showing a higher number than normal? Losing a few pounds can improve performance in bed – especially if you’re a man. One study found that men with waists of more than 101 centimeters were more likely to have erectile dysfunction than those who were thinner.

12. Do you smoke

There is a long list of ways in which smoking damages your health and also cuts off sexual desire. Tobacco chemicals can disrupt blood flow, which can cause sexual problems, especially for men. Talk at a doctor’s appointment about how you can kick the habit.

