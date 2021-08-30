Drip jelly: have you tasted this delight?

This Sunday, August 29, Tecnonotícias’ Kitchen and Recipes came to show all the details and all the tips on how to prepare a drip gelatin fantastic and delicious! Remember that this recipe is ready in around 30 minutes and yields 40 servings.

Want to check out this amazing walkthrough? So come with us!

recipe ingredients

2 kg of sugar;

3 cups of water tea;

5 packs of gelatin, flavorless, white 36g;

2 packs of 12g, unflavored, white gelatin;

1 and 1/2 cup of drips;

Crystal Sugar.

Recipe preparation method

First, in a medium saucepan, add water and sugar. Over the fire, mix these two ingredients together until you get a thick syrup. Then turn off the heat and add the jellies. Mix.

Soon after, pour the drips into your preparation and, again, stir all the ingredients.

Finally, place your preparation in a glass container and refrigerate. Leave your preparation at a low temperature for at least 8 hours.

After that time, cut your gelatin into squares. Finally, pass them all in sugar and serve!

consumption suggestion

We are sure that the taste of drip gelatin will win your heart! Thus, this delicacy is more than suitable to be served at any time of the day.

However, don’t forget that, due to the drip, this gelatin is not recommended for children!

