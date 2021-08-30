Electric fire truck already operating at BMW factory in SC

Adopting another initiative towards a future of mobility without emissions, the BMW Group announces that the plant in Araquari (SC) has started using a Compact Electric Fire Fighting Vehicle.

The Electric Fire Fighting Unit (ICU Elétrica) was developed especially for the Bavarian brand’s plant in Santa Catarina and is the first model with this configuration manufactured in Brazil. The inspiration for the project came from the group’s factory in Leipzig, Germany, which has a similar model.



The electric fire truck was developed, produced and customized by the electric cargo model manufacturer Hitech, from Curitiba (PR), and Mitren, from Porto Alegre (RS), the latter specialized in the manufacture of fire fighting vehicles.

The electric vehicle has two pressure cylinders with 150 bar, in addition to a fire extinguisher with a capacity of 500 liters of water. This configuration allows a water flow of 50 liters per minute, with a jet range of 13 meters. The Unit is fully equipped and prepared to respond to various types of emergencies such as captures of animals, leaks of dangerous products, pre-medical care and fires.

Once ready, the vehicle also received photovoltaic plates so that it can also be charged with solar energy. What guarantees uninterrupted operating autonomy of 100 kilometers.

“The Electric Fire Fighting Unit is in line with the BMW Group’s objectives of ensuring the future of sustainable mobility. Our goal is to reduce CO2 emissions by 80% in the production of our vehicles, 40% in use and 20% in the supply chain, until 2030, compared to 2019. Therefore, I am very happy to see that our team seeks innovations and improvements in all processes”, emphasizes Mathias Hofmann, general director of the plant.

Since 2016, the BMW plant in Araquari has been taking measures to reduce its environmental impact. As a result, since its inauguration until the end of 2020, it has reduced energy consumption by 33%, water consumption by 41% and the amount of waste for disposal by 87%.

The plant also received the installation of 562 photovoltaic panels on the roof of the Assembly and Logistics building in early 2021 and already uses energy from renewable sources, promoting the reduction of CO2 emissions in its activities – which has yielded the I-REC certification, an instrument for compensating the consumption of electrical energy from sources that emit CO₂ into the atmosphere.

