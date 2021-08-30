End of the 5th installment of the Bolsa Família aid and start of withdrawals will mark this week

key points The government will finish this week the payment of aid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries;

General beneficiaries can make the withdrawal from September 1st;

The amount paid is from R$150 to R$375.

This week, Emergency Aid, a benefit created by the federal government to help Brazilians in this period of pandemic caused by Covid-19, gains two new phases. The installments will finish being paid to the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família, and withdrawals can be made by other beneficiaries.

End of the 5th installment

On Tuesday (31), Caixa Econômica Federal finalizes the payment of the 5th installment of 2021 Emergency Aid for those who have the final NIS 0. Benefit withdrawal is made according to the final NIS number.

Amount paid for Emergency Assistance

With a variation in the benefit amount due to the composition of the family, if there is only one member, the benefit is R$150 per month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the amount of R$250.

Families that are headed by a woman who does not have a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the amount is R$375.

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule for the General Public

Birth month 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment January August 20th September 21st October 20th February August 21 September 22 October 21st March August 21 September 23th October, 22 April August 22 September 24th October, 23 May August 24th september 25th October, 23 June August 25th september 26th October 26th July august 26 September 28th October 27th August August 27 September 29th October 28th September august 28 September 20 October 29th October august 28 September 1st October 30 November august 29 October 2nd October 30 December August, 31 October 3rd October 31st

Withdraw

Withdrawal of emergency aid will be released from wednesday, september 1st, for those in the general group.

Also this week, in addition to those born in January, they receive the February and March birthdays.

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Birth month 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment January September 1st October 4th November 1st February September 2nd october 5th November 3rd March September 3rd october 5th November 4th April september 6th October 6th November 5th May September 9th october 8th November 9th June September 10th October 11th November 10th July September 13th October 13 November 11th August September 14th October 14 November 12th September September 15th October 15th November 16th October September 16 october 18th November 17th November September 17th october 18th November 18th December September 20 October 19th November 19th

I was not included in the emergency aid extension, what to do?

Those who were denied emergency aid in 2021 had until July to request a review of the benefit. But, among several complaints about the system that was down, many people were unable to ask for a correction.

Those who missed the deadline to contest the emergency aid must wait for the opening of a new period. This is because of the fine-tooth comb on the monthly benefit that the government makes, verified by Dataprev in order to analyze any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

There is still no information disclosed on when the new benefit contestation date will be opened.

How to withdraw money?

To withdraw money from the ATM and the lottery, the process is the same:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard. Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button. Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button. Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button. Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button. Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

First, the worker must access their digital savings account in the app;

Afterwards, the user must go to the withdrawal option and inform the amount he wants to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

