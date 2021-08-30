End of the 5th installment of the Bolsa Família aid and start of withdrawals will mark this week

  • The government will finish this week the payment of aid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries;
  • General beneficiaries can make the withdrawal from September 1st;
  • The amount paid is from R$150 to R$375.

This week, Emergency Aid, a benefit created by the federal government to help Brazilians in this period of pandemic caused by Covid-19, gains two new phases. The installments will finish being paid to the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família, and withdrawals can be made by other beneficiaries.

The end of the 5th installment of the Bolsa Família aid and the beginning of withdrawals will mark this week. (Image: Diário do Nordeste)

End of the 5th installment

On Tuesday (31), Caixa Econômica Federal finalizes the payment of the 5th installment of 2021 Emergency Aid for those who have the final NIS 0. Benefit withdrawal is made according to the final NIS number.

Amount paid for Emergency Assistance

With a variation in the benefit amount due to the composition of the family, if there is only one member, the benefit is R$150 per month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the amount of R$250.

Families that are headed by a woman who does not have a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the amount is R$375.

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule for the General Public

Birth month5th installment6th installment7th installment
JanuaryAugust 20thSeptember 21stOctober 20th
FebruaryAugust 21September 22October 21st
MarchAugust 21September 23thOctober, 22
AprilAugust 22September 24thOctober, 23
MayAugust 24thseptember 25thOctober, 23
JuneAugust 25thseptember 26thOctober 26th
Julyaugust 26September 28thOctober 27th
AugustAugust 27September 29thOctober 28th
Septemberaugust 28September 20October 29th
Octoberaugust 28September 1stOctober 30
Novemberaugust 29October 2ndOctober 30
DecemberAugust, 31October 3rdOctober 31st

Withdraw

Withdrawal of emergency aid will be released from wednesday, september 1st, for those in the general group.

Also this week, in addition to those born in January, they receive the February and March birthdays.

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Birth month5th installment6th installment7th installment
JanuarySeptember 1stOctober 4thNovember 1st
FebruarySeptember 2ndoctober 5thNovember 3rd
MarchSeptember 3rdoctober 5thNovember 4th
Aprilseptember 6thOctober 6thNovember 5th
MaySeptember 9thoctober 8thNovember 9th
JuneSeptember 10thOctober 11thNovember 10th
JulySeptember 13thOctober 13November 11th
AugustSeptember 14thOctober 14November 12th
SeptemberSeptember 15thOctober 15thNovember 16th
OctoberSeptember 16october 18thNovember 17th
NovemberSeptember 17thoctober 18thNovember 18th
DecemberSeptember 20October 19thNovember 19th
Emergency aid: 5th installment and Bolsa Família continue this week. (Image: Sérgio Lima/Poder360)

I was not included in the emergency aid extension, what to do?

Those who were denied emergency aid in 2021 had until July to request a review of the benefit. But, among several complaints about the system that was down, many people were unable to ask for a correction.

Those who missed the deadline to contest the emergency aid must wait for the opening of a new period. This is because of the fine-tooth comb on the monthly benefit that the government makes, verified by Dataprev in order to analyze any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

There is still no information disclosed on when the new benefit contestation date will be opened.

How to withdraw money?

To withdraw money from the ATM and the lottery, the process is the same:

  1. The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.
  2. Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.
  3. Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.
  4. Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.
  5. Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.
  6. Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

  • First, the worker must access their digital savings account in the app;
  • Afterwards, the user must go to the withdrawal option and inform the amount he wants to withdraw;
  • When informing the value, a code will be generated;
  • The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

Jheniffer Freitas

Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.

