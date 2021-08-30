End of window: Corinthians has decisive Monday for Willian and other talks | corinthians

Corinthians starts the week of its 111th anniversary full of expectations, to be completed next Wednesday, September 1st. After having announced striker Róger Guedes last Friday, the club has a decisive Monday for definitions of Willian, who is leaving Arsenal and has a verbal agreement with Timão.

The transfer window in Brazil closes on Monday. If Willian doesn’t terminate with Arsenal, Timão needs to close the deal by the end of the day, respecting the maximum deadline for the arrival of foreign players. If terminated, the club gains momentum, since the attacking midfielder will be free in the market, being able to sign after the window closes.

On Saturday, the Corinthians board advanced in the negotiation and forwarded agreement for a contract valid until the end of 2023. The return to the club that revealed him to football is taken for granted by people close to the attacking midfielder.

In addition to Willian, Corinthians is preparing the announcement of yet another reinforcement: right-back João Pedro. The 24-year-old player, who belongs to Porto, Portugal, has already undergone medical examinations and is waiting to settle bureaucratic details before signing a loan contract for a season. These details also need to be defined on this Monday. From abroad, no other names should come at this time.

At the same time, Timão is also working to reinforce the cashier and make room in the squad with the departure of players.

The club has closed negotiations with Bordeaux for the sale of defender Raul Gustavo, but has yet to release striker Léo Natel, who received a one-year loan proposal from Apoel, Cyprus.

In addition, Corinthians also received an offer from Olympiacos, from Greece, for the left-back Lucas Piton. However, the value of 1.5 million euros is well below what Timon wants for the player. Europeans are considering raising the proposal.

Greece has already become the new home of another player traded by Corinthians: midfielder Mateus Vital was loaned to Panathinaikos for a season, with a fixed purchase price.