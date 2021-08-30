English newspaper says that Richarlison was ‘childish’ and created ‘unnecessary drama’ in a victory over Brighton in the Premier League, but he surprises and also praises the Brazilian highly

The newspaper Liverpool Echo wrote a long article this Sunday to comment on the attacker’s episode Richardson, of Everton, at victory over Brighton, last Saturday, by the Premier League.

In the match, the Brazilian argued with his own teammates why he wanted to take a penalty, but saw his teammates “steal” the ball from his hands and deliver it to Calvert-Lewin, who is the team’s official batsman.

In this Sunday’s text, journalist Phil Kirkbride made several criticisms of Richarlison’s behavior, but also praised the number 7 shirt in other passages.

“Was Richarlison’s attitude childish? Of course it was, and it still created a totally unnecessary drama in the match,” he wrote.

“But his ultra-competitiveness and his flamboyant desire to score goals is also part of what makes Richarlison totally indispensable for Everton right now,” he argued.

For the newspaper, Brazilians need to understand that they are important to the Toffees even when he doesn’t score goals.

“There is a reason why coach Rafa Benítez said he is 99.9% sure that Richarlison will not be sold at the window, despite the wishes of the PSG in having it. He is simply too important to leave,” he said.

“And although his frustration at not taking the penalty has clearly affected his posture during and even after the game, he has to understand how important he was in winning and how important he will be for the club season, taking penalties or no,” he explained.

“Richarlison always seems to be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders when he doesn’t score goals. For the 24-year-old, it’s like he feels his day has been incomplete despite his team’s victory,” he argued.

Finally, the vehicle highlights that the striker continues to be “loved” by Everton fans, which was proved by the various chants sung by about 3,000 visiting fans of the club who went to Brighton’s home last Saturday.

“As fans’ songs say, fans think he’s brilliant for ‘c***’. Richarlison may not be worth £50 million, but at times he seems to be worth much more than that for the effort he puts into the field. Despite his complaints about the penalty and the childish attitude when leaving the field, it is still very important for the team,” he said.

“I hope that, even with all the disappointment because of the penalty, he will remember that”, concluded.