English tabloid says Milan can cross a deal between Corinthians and Willian

The signing of Willian by Corinthians could be a major obstacle, according to the English newspaper Daily Mirror. The vehicle reported in the column “sports gossip” an interest from Milan, Italy, in the midfielder, currently at Arsenal.

According to the article, the Italian club carried out surveys for the athlete and was willing to pay 7 million pounds to have the athlete on its team, the equivalent of approximately R$ 50 million. The amount would be the largest ever spent by the Italian club on an athlete over 30 years old.

Mirror wrote the story on page 66 of the sports gossip column Reproduction by My Timão

If the Italian club presents an official offer, talks between Arsenal and Milan could still go ahead, as the club with which Willian is still under contract is asking for £9m (about R$64m) for its release – all from according to the report.

The report of My Timon last Saturday reported the optimism of the Parque São Jorge club and Willian’s family members for the athlete’s return to Timão. Despite this, the athlete’s preference has always been Europe and the scenario with Corinthians may change with an official proposal from abroad.

